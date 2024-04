Weanling heifer sells to £2620 at Hilltown Mart’s spring show and sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ewes and lambs: Annalong farmer £300 and £280, Downpatrick farmer £275, Annalong farmer £270, £262 and £250, Downpatrick farmer £230 and Annalong farmer £225.

Fat ewes: Katesbridge farmer £212, Hilltown farmer £204, Hilltown farmer £200, Hilltown farmer £188, Hilltown farmer £177, Kilkeel farmer £172, Mullaghbawn farmer £161 and £160, Kilkeel farmer £160, Ballynahinch farmer £158, Mayobridge famer £152, Mullaghbawn farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £148 and Kilcoo famer £145.

Fat lambs: Katesbridge farmer £210 for 38kg (552ppk), Banbridge farmer £208 for 33kg (630ppk), Hilltown farmer £200 for 27kg (740ppk), Kilkeel farmer £192 for 27.7kg (693ppk), Kilkeel farmer £185 for 23.6kg (783ppk), Cabra farmer £179 for 22.7kg (788ppk), Katesbridge farmer £175 for 23.1kg (757ppk), Hilltown farmer £168 for 24kg (697ppk), Katesbridge farmer £158 for 21kg (752ppk), Newry farmer £150 for 20kg (750ppk) and Ardglass farmer £146 for 20.4kg (715ppk).

Alan McKee who is presenting the Clarence McKee memorial cup to Dermot McCusker who won overall champion along with first place in the heifer class. Also pictured are mart manager John Farnon and judge Keith Tumilty. Picture: Hilltown Mart

There was a large entry of cattle at Hilltown Mart’s annual spring show and sale held on Saturday 20th April.

Expertly judged by Keith Tumilty and kindly sponsored by Mr Colin Reid.

The day's overall champion and first place in the heifer class went to Dermot McCusker, Ballyward and sold for £2100.

The reserve champion and first place in the bullock class went to Hugh Bradley, Mayobridge and sold for £1800. Results from the day were as follows:

Mart manager John Farnon, pictured with William Walsh and judge Keith Tumitly along with the reserve overall prize winner at the show.

Bullock class: First, Hugh Bradley, Mayobridge, £1800, second Dermot McCusker, Ballyward and third Malachy McGrath.

Heifer class: First, Dermot McCusker, Ballyward £2100, second, Dermot McCusker, Ballyward £1790 and third, Peter Farnon, Hilltown £2260.

Weanling bullocks: First, D Rooney, Mayobridge, £1280, second, J Dennison, Dromara, £1370 and third, D Rooney, Mayobridge, £1200.

Weanling heifers: First, T and D Doyle, Rostrevor, £1680, second, T and D Doyle, Rostrevor £2620 and third, 3rd Emmet Kelly, Cabra £1200.

Tommy Doyle with his first and second prize winning heifers, pictured with judge Keith Tumilty. Picture: Hilltown Mart

Fat cows: Dromore farmer £2140 for 828kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1910 for 744kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 804kg (236ppk), Attical farmer £1720 for 792kg (217ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 708kg (226ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 718kg (212ppk), Cabra farmer £1450 for 658kg (220ppk), Banbridge farmer £1450 for 636kg (228ppk).Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £2260 and £1580 and Kilcoo farmer £1480.

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £2620 for 470kg (557ppk) and £1680 for 390kg (431ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 470kg (289ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1280 for 456kg (281ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1220 for 412kg (296ppk), Cabra farmer £1220 for 412kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 418kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 432kg (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 336kg (354ppk), Cabra farmer £1160 for 386kg (300ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1150 for 336kg (342ppk), Cabra farmer £1140 for 332kg (343ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 336kg (336ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 360kg (305ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 366kg (300ppk), £1090 for 340kg (320ppk), £1070 for 352kg (304ppk) and £980 for 334kg (293ppk), Rathfriland farmer £950 for 290kg (327ppk), Hilltown farmer £930 for 286kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £910 for 276kg (329ppk), Rathfriland farmer £910 for 274kg (332ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £880 for 270kg (326ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £1900 for 612kg (310ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1850 for 656kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 498kg (341ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1560 for 534kg (292ppk), Ballyward farmer £1530 for 526kg (291ppk), Dromara farmer £1400 for 496kg (282ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 450kg (306ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 460kg (300ppk), Dromara farmer £1370 for 434kg (316ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1350 for 416kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 360kg (369ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1330 for 432kg (307ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 380kg (339ppk), Killowen farmer £1280 for 340kg (376ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 334kg (374ppk), Dromara farmer £1250 for 368kg (339ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 344kg (360ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1200 for 356kg (337ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 318kg (339ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1000 for 344kg (290ppk), Rathfriland farmer £840 for 264kg (318ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 278kg (298ppk), Mayobriedge farmer £790 for 258kg (306ppk) and Hilltown farmer £680 for 206kg (330ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2260 for 748kg (302ppk), Ballyward farmer £2100 for 588kg (357ppk) and £1790 for 572kg (313ppk), Crossgar farmer £1700 for 584kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 580kg (277ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1610 for 592kg (272ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1600 for 580kg (276ppk), Ballyward farmer £1590 for 562kg (283ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1530 for 534kg (286ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1520 for 534kg (284ppk) and £1480 for 528kg (280ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1440 for 516kg (279ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1420 for 498kg (285ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1380 for 490kg (281ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1370 for 462kg (296ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1320 for 436kg (303ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 436kg (284ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1180 for 402kg (293ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 408kg (277ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1050 for 348kg (302ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £990 for 346kg (286ppk).

Dermot McCusker pictured with his first prize winning weanling bullock along with judge Keith Tumilty. Picture: Hilltown Mart