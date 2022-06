Weanling heifers sell to £1290 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 1 months old. Topped to £540 for Blue Bull Calf for a Banbridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1290 for a 504k Limousin Heifer from Ballyward Farmer. Fat Cows Topped £1260 for 780k Hol, Cows and Calves Topped £1480, Heifers Topped £1480 for 676k Hereford, Bullocks Topped at £1510 for 604k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves : Banbridge Farmer Blue at £540, Blue at £480, Blue at £450, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £400, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £340, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus at £300, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £220, Annalong Farmer Limousin at £220, FCK at £180, Castlewellan Farmer Fr at £175,

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue at £450, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £410, Simmental at £370, Greencastle Farmer Blue at £370, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £310, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £230, Dromara Farmer Angus at £200, Lisburn Farmer Blue at £190, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £135,

WEANLING Male Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 342k at £970 (284), Rathfriland Farmer Simmental 366k at £1020 (279), Charolais 458k at £1180 (258), Charolais 400k at £990 (248), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 438k at £1000 (228), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 458k at £1180, Simmental 366k at £1020, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 438k at £1000, Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 400k at £990, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 342k at £970, Poyntzpass Farmer Hereford 428k at £920, Angus 428k at £880, Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 394k at £820, Rathfriland Farmer Shorthorn 356k at £800, Shorthorn 366k at £800,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballyward Farmer Limousin 396k at £1060 (268), Limousin 392k at £1030 (263), Limousin 394k at £1020 (259), Limousin 504k at £1290 (256), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 504k at £1290, Limousin 470k at £1170, Angus 456k at £1120, Limousin 448k at £1110, Salar 438k at £1080, Limousin 396k at £1060, Angus 420k at £1030, Limousin 392k at £1030, Limousin 394k at £1020, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 404k at £950,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Banbridge Farmer Hol 780k at £1260, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 690k at £1180, Newry Farmer FR 700k at £1040, Downpatrick Farmer STAB 576k at £1030, Rathfriland Farmer LImousin 576k at £1000, Dromore Farmer HOL 698k at £1000, Banbridge Farmer Friesian 696k at £940, Nored 548k at £900, HOL 564k at £860,

Cows and Calves: Ballyward Farmer Blue cow and Limousin Calf at £1480, Ballyroney Farmer Simmental Springing Heifer at £1250

Store Heifers: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 468k at £1150 (246), Angus 486k at £1170 (241), Blue 450k at £1080 (240), Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 676k at £1480 (219, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 540k at £1180 (218), Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 676k at £1480, Rathfriland Farmer Friesian 686k at £1380, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 540k at £1180, Angus 486k at £1170, Limousin 468k at £1150, Blue 450k at £1080, Hereford 474k at £1000, Castlewellanl Farmer Hereford 498k at £960, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 518k at £930, Blue 390k at £780,

Bullocks: Mayobridge Farmer Blue 458k at £1250 (273), Banbridge Farmer Blue 512k at £1370 (268), Blue 538k at £1390 (259), Blue 516k at £1330 (258), Blue 604k at £1510 (250), Banbridge Farmer Blue 604k at £1510, Blue 592k at £1450, Sheeptown Farmer Limousin 576k at £1390, Ballynahinch Farmer PIE 564k at £1390, Banbridge Farmer Blue 538k at £1390, Blue 512k at £1370, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 534k at £1330, Banbridge Farmer Blue 600k at £1330, Blue 516k at £1330, Sheeptown Farmer Angus 604k at £1320,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a lesser trade. Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £6.02 a kilo for 21.6kg at £130, Fat ewes topped at £68 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilkeel Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £145,

Spring LAMBS: Kilkeel Farmer 28.5k at £138, Kilkeel Farmer 27.5k at £136, Imdale Farmer 33.5kg at £135, Rathfriland Farmer 28kg at £135, Banbridge Farmer 26.5kg at £135, Dromore Farmer 28k at £135, Kilkeel Farmer 26k at £134.5, Clough Farmer 26kg at £133, Kilkeel Farmer 26.7kg at £133, Newry Farmer 22.8k at £132.5,

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer £168, Jerrettspass farmer at £163, Banbridge Farmer at £155, Katesbridge Farmer at £154, Attical Farmer at £152, Banbridge Farmer at £150, Rathfriland Farmer at £148, Ballyward Farmer at £146, Dromara Farmer at £146, Newcastle Farmer at £146,

FAT RAMS: Waringstown Farmer £192, Annaclone Farmer £192, Kilkeel Farmer at £176,