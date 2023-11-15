Weanling heifers selling to a high £1200 for 340kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 14th November resulted in a very keen demand for all sorts.

This week weanling heifers sold to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1200 with a 340kg Charolais to £1110 to £326 per 100kg smaller ones sold to £590 for a 200kg Simmental.

Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1110 for a 355kg Charolais £313 per 100kg smaller ones sold to £690 for a 230kg Simmental. with a 195kg Simmental. to £575.

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 355kg Charolais to £1110 (£313) Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £780. Rosslea producer 230kg Simmental. to £690 (£300) 255kg Simmental. to £680 and 195kg Simmental. to £575.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1200 (£353) 340kg Charolais to £1110 (£326) and 325kg Charolais to £920. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £930 and 450kg Charolais to £920. Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £605. Rosslea producer 200kg Simmental. to £590 and 190kg Simmental. to £520.

Cows and calves

Rosslea producer £920 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Special entry on Tuesday 21st November for Frank Charles (retiring) four cows with calves at foot eight springing cows and five springing heifers incalf to Shorthorn bull.