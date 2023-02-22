This week weanling males sold to a top of £1210 for a 430kg Charolais (£281) with a 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£277) and a 365kg Charolais to £1150 (£315).

With smaller ones to £970 for a 305 Charolais (£318) a 260kg Charolais to £850 (£327 and a 250kg Charolais to £850 (£330).

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 485kg Limousin (£247) a 380kg Charolais sold to £1095 (£288) with another 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287).

Livestock Markets

Smaller ones 350kg Charolais sold to £1035 (£296) and a 295kg Charolais sold to £960 (£325).

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1210 (£281) 455kg Charolais to £1080 and 340kg Limousin to £790. Fivemiletown producer 365kg Charolais to £1150 (£315) and 305kg Charolais to £970 (£318) Fivemiletown producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£277) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 and 280kg Charolais to £880 (£314); Lisnaskea producer 510kg Limousin to £1120. Garrison producer 330kg Charolais to £1060 (£321); Kinawley producer 365kg Charolais to £1010 375kg Simmental to £960, 300kg Charolais to £915 (£305) 340kg Charolais to £840 and 285kg Charolais to £800. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £970 (£288); Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £960. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Limousin to £930 (£295); Belleek producer 265kg Limousin to £890 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £850 (£330) 255kg Simmental to £840 (£329) 265kg Charolais to £790 (£298) and 310kg Simmental to £795. Kinawley producer 260kg Charolais to £850 (£327); Florencecourt producer 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850 and 260kg Limousin to £760 (£292); Derrylin producer 250kg Simmental to £795 (£318); Florencecourt producer 305kg Limousin to £820. Belleek producer 295kg Limousin to £795. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £790 (£293) 285kg Charolais to £775, 265kg Charolais to £775 (£292) 255kg Charolais to £775 (£304) and 270kg Charolais to £745. Letterbreen producer 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £785 and 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £785. Maguiresbridge producer 250kg Simmental to £730 (£292).

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247); Fivemiletown producer 380kg Charolais to £1095 (£288) 380kg Limousin to £1090 (£287) 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270) 350kg Charolais to £1035 (£296) and 370kg Shorthorn beef to £950. Aghalane producer 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) and 270kg Charolais to £800. Aghalane producer 495kg Charolais to £1030, 425kg Charolais to £1015 and 470kg Charolais to £1000. Garrison producer 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£319) 310kg Charolais to £880 and 305kg Charolais to £800. Rosslea producer 355kg Charolais to £995 (£280) 330kg Charolais to £970 (£294) 280kg Charolais to £890 (£318) 315kg Charolais to £745 and 210kg Charolais to £580. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £975 (£305) 365kg Charolais to £970 and 305kg Charolais to £925 (£303); Belleek producer 295kg Charolais to £960 (£325). Magheraveely producer 375kg Charolais to £960. Lisbellaw producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, 450kg Limousin to £900, 430kg Limousin to £880 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £945 (£305) 280kg Charolais to £760 and 290kg Charolais to £730. Florencecourt producer 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £865 (£284) and 325kg Limousin to £790. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £800 (£296); Kinawley producer 365kg Simmental to £790. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £770, 310kg Charolais to £730 and 250kg Charolais to £625 x 2; Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £750 (£288) and Magheraveely producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £745, 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £590, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £570 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

