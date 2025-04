Weanling selling to a top of £5.09 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An almighty show of cattle in town on Friday, with the dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £1220 for Simmental bull calf for a Annalong farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1820 for a 554kg from a Annaclone farmer.

Fat cows topped £2260 for 776kg, Limousin.

Suckler cows topped £1940.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy stock topped £1820.

Heifers topped £2480 for 554kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £2350 for 642kg Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Annalong farmer Simmental at £1220, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1080, Aberdeen Angus at £1050, Aberdeen Angus at £1040, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £930, Portaferry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £950 and Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £840, Belgian Blue at £815.

Heifer calves

Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1010, Belgian Blue at £870, Belgian Blue at £870, Simmental at £850, Newry farmer Belgian Blue at £840, Charolais at £810 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £800.

Weanling

Male calves

Annaclone farmer Limousin 554k at £1820, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 454k at £1800, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 388k at £1780, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 404k at £1670, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 358k at £1600, Limousin 414k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 336k at £1570, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 370k at £1560, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 394k at £1560 and Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 372k at £1540.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 508k at £1790, Charolais 488k at £1780, Ballyward farmer Limousin 412k at £1680, Annaclone farmer Limousin 448k at £1630, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 378k at £1630, Charolais 442k at £1630, Charolais 410k at £1590, Belleeks farmer Blonde 342k at £1580, Banbridge farmer Limousin 356k at £1580 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 368k at £1560.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 778k at £2260, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 716k at £2260, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 640k at £2190, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 644k at £2080, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 708k at £2030, Kilkeel farmer Freisian 602k at £1870, Freisian 766k at £1810, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 610k at £1630, Annalong farmer Fleckvieh 590k at £1560, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 638k at £1540 and Corbet farmer Limousin 566k at £1540.

Sucklers cows

Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Hereford Calf at £1940, Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £1800 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £1720.

Breeding bulls

Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £1760.

Dairy stock

Mullaghbawn farmer Shorthorn at £1820 and Banbridge farmer Friesian at £1440.

Heifers

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 554k at £2480, Strangford farmer Simmental 662k at £2450, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 574k at £2340, Limousin 570k at £2340, Dromore farmer Charolais 482k at £2070, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 586k at £1960, Dromara farmer Limousin 506k at £1950, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 540k at £1940, Dromara farmer Limousin 536k at £1940 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 480k at £1920.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £2350, Strangford farmer Limousin 558k at £2270, Limousin 556k at £2240, Limousin 526k at £2190, Limousin 558k at £2160, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 540k at £2150, Dromara farmer Hereford 618k at £2130, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 554k at £2110, Dromara farmer Limousin 540k at £2070 and Newry farmer Hereford 526k at £2030.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.