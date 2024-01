Weanling selling to a top price of £3.63 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Topped to £380 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1330 for a 486kg from Aghagallon farmer.

Fat cows topped £1320 for 782k Shorthorn.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1460 for 512k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 570k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £380, Hereford at £380, Hereford at £375, Hereford at £355, Belgian Blue at £345, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Newry farmer Simmental at £310, Newtownards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Hereford at £355, Hereford at £345, Hereford at £340, Hereford at £300, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £295, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £285, Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh at £280, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £270.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.00 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Aghagalon farmer Hereford 486k at £1330, Newry farmer Simmental 468k at £1300, Banbridge farmer Charolais 458k at £1250, Armagh farmer Hereford 460k at £1240, Newry farmer Limousin 404k at £1210, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 412k at £1200, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 456k at £1190, Dromara farmer Hereford 428k at £1190 and Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 394k at £1140 and Belgian Blue 404k at £1090.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.63 pence per kilo.

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 434k at £1080, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 292k at £1060, Banbridge farmer Blonde 416k at £980, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 368kg at £900, Ballyward farmer Limousin 366k at £900, Limousin 304k at £840, Drumaness farmer Belgian Blue 338k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 318k at £830, Aberdeen Angus 318k at £800 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 296k at £790.

Fat cows

Newry farmer Shorthorn 782kg at £1320, Shorthorn 852k at £1300, Dromara farmer Montbeliarde 770k at £1050, Banbridge farmer Friesian 522k at £1000, Killinchy farmer Charolais 576k at £970, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh 620k at £840 and Banbridge farmer Friesian 610k at £840.

Cows and calves

Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh cow at £1320.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.87 pence per kilo.

Annalong farmer Limousin 512k at £1460, Dromara farmer Charolais 588k at £1440, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 554k at £1370, Dromara farmer Limousin 518k at £1370, Banbridge farmer Nored 622k at £1320, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1300, Limousin 440k at £1260, Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1250, Aberdeen Angus 502k at £1200 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 438k at £1200.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £3.03 pence per kilo.

Dromara farmer Limousin 570k at £1640, Limousin 554k at £1600, Aberdeen Angus 574k at £1600, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 660k at £1600, Simmental 620k at £1570, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 612k at £1560, Hereford 590k at £1480, Limousin 466k at £1410, Ballyward farmer Charolais 476k at £1370 and Dromara farmer Hereford 562k at £1350.

Last Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.90 a kilo for 19kg at £112.

Fat ewes topped at £177.

More ewes over the £162 mark this week with plainer ewes from £135 to £159

Hoggets

Dromore farmer 28k at £138, Hilltown farmer 25k at £131.50, Ballinaskeagh farmer 32k at £130, Waringstown farmer 24.7k at £129.50, Castlewellan farmer 25.4k at £128, Kikeel farmer 27k at £127, Katesbridge farmer 25.1k at £127, Kilcoo farmer 23.8k at £126, Rathfriland farmer 23.8k at £125 and Lisburn farmer 25.2k at £124.

Fat ewes

Hiltown farmer at £177, Banbridge farmer at £174, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £162, Saintfield farmer at £159, Poyntzpass farmer at £152, Dromara farmer at £144, Annalong farmer at £143. Saintfield farmer at £140, Ballynahinch farmer at £136 and Newry farmer at £134.

Fat rams

Annalong farmer at £156, Kilkeel farmer at £136, Downpatrick farmer at £117, Annalong farmer at £117 and Rathfriland farmer at £100.