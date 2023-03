The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £940 for Speckled Park heifer calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling calves sold to £1370 for a 386k Charolais from Rathfriland farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £115 for 588k Simmental.

Heifers topped £1160 for 474k Hereford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks topped at £1550 for 548k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue £460, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £420, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £340, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £330, Kilkeel farmer Friesian at £305 and Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £290.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Speckled Park at £940, Limousin at £570, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Newry farmer Charolais at £280, Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £255, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental at £245, Belgian Blue at £205, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £200 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £175.

Weanling male calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 224k at £890 (400), Limousin 230k at £890 (387), Limousin 274k at £1000 (365), Charolais 386k at £1370 (355), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 386k at £1370, Limousin 444k at £1360, Limousin 462k at £1320, Limousin 432k at £1280, Charolais 452k at £1280, Limousin 454k at £1260, Limousin 436k at £1100, Limousin 380k at £1080, Limousin 324k at £1060 and Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 354k at £1050.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 188k at £600 (320), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 422k at £1330 (315), Simmental 230k at £720 (313), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 422k at £1330, Simmental 484k at £1290, Limousin 498k at £1230, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 428k at £1200, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 390k at £1060, Simmental 386k at £1030, Simmental 340k at £1000, Limousin 390k at £1000, Limousin 386k at £1000, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 360k at £980,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Newcastle farmer Simmental 588k at £1150, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 596k at £1140, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1100, Simmental 532k at £980 and Castlewellen farmer Friesian 470k at £650.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows

Waringstown farmer Hereford springer at £900 and Hereford Springer at £900.

Store heifers

Ballynahinch farmer Shorthorn 276k at £700 (254), Limousin 310k at £780 (252), Newry farmer Hereford 474k at £1160 (245), Newry farmer Hereford 474k at £1160, Hereford 430k at £875, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 370k at £860, Belgian Blue 358k at £820, Hereford 338k at £790 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 310k at £780, Limousin 342k at £750, Shorthorn 276k at £700.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Dromore farmer Charolais 380k at £1230 (324), Charolais 378k at £1210 (320), Charolais 412k at £1250 (304), Dromara farmer Charolais 548k at £1550, Blonde 552k at £1480, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 530k at £1450, Dromara farmer Hereford 568k at £1400, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 474k at £1350, Aberdeen Angus 446k at £1340, Aberdeen Angus 472k at £1280 and Dromore farmer Charolais 412k at £1250, Charolais 380k at £1230, Charolais 378k at £1210.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £5.12 a kilo for 21.9kg at £112.

Fat ewes topped at £176 for a Texel ewe from a Dromara farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £145.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 34.2k at £126, Dromore farmer 30.5k at £122, Rathfriland farmer 33kg at £121, Newry farmer 31k at £121, Saintfield farmer 25.7k at £117. Ballyward farmer 26.7k at £116, Newry farmer 28k at £115.50, Kilkeel farmer 25.3k at £115.50, Saintfield farmer 24.5k at £115 and Newry farmer 24.3k at £114.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £152, Cabra farmer at £133, Rostrevor farmer at £128, Katesbridge farmer at £120, Saintfield farmer at £109, Banbridge farmer at £104, at £93 and Mayobridge farmer at £90.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer at £145, Dromara farmer at £130, Castlewellan farmer at £130, £126 and Banbridge farmer at £110.

Ewes and lambs

Poyntzpass farmer at £210, Downpatrick farmer at £210, Poyntzpass farmer at £200 and Downpatrick farmer at £170.

Advertisement

Advertisement