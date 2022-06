Weanling steers and bulls sell to £1340 at Lisnaskea

This week Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1340 for a 450kg Ch. (£298) with a 510kg Ch. to £1160 (£227) and a 460kg AA. to £1090 (£237). Smaller sorts sold to £750 for a 250kg Lim. (£300) Weanling Heifers sold to £930 for a 360kg Lim. with a 350kg Lim. to £860. SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Knockaraven Producer 450kg Ch. to £1340 (£298) 510kg Ch. to £1160 (£227) and 460kg AA. to £1090 (£237) Kinawley Producer 340kg Ch. to £975 (£287) 315kg Ch. to £860 and 340kg Ch. to £845. Derrylin Producer 475kg Sim. to £950, 400kg Sim. to £870, 390kg Sim. to £870, 360kg Sim. to £830 and 340kg Sim. to £740. Lisnaskea Producer 380kg Sim. to £880. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Ch. to £825 and 270kg Ch. to £690. Lisnaskea Producer 420kg Her. to £800. Rosslea Producer 250kg Lim. to £750 (£300) Newtownbutler Producer 250kg Her. to £500.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 360kg Lim. to £930, 360kg Ch. to £730, 330kg Lim. to £705, 340kg Daq. to £705 and 330kg AA. to £660. Lisnaskea Producer 430kg Ch. to £905, 410kg Ch. to £830, 420kg Her. to £800 and 340kg Her. to £640. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Lim. to £860. Rosslea Producer 350kg Ch. to £720. Lisnaskea Producer 315kg AA. to £600. Newtownbutler Producer 245kg Her. to £505 and 180kg Her. to £380 X 2 Lisnaskea Producer 240kg Ch. to £475. Lisnaskea 200kg Gal. to £400.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...