This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1190 for a 360kg Limousin (£331) and selling to £336 per 100kg for a 250kg Limousin to £840 and a 255kg Limousin to £850 (£333) with several quality lots selling to over the £300 mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1090 for a 410kg Charolais (£266) with a 310kg Charolais to £990 (£290) and selling to a high of £314 per 100kg for a 185kg Limousin to £580.

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £1190 (£331) and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. Knockaraven producer 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£308) 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) and 415kg Limms. to £1100 twice. Rosslea producer 355kg Charolais to £1130 (£318) Fivemiletown producer 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1120. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £1110. Kinawley producer 320kg Limousin to £1040 (£325) and 270kg Limousin to £870 (£322) Newtownbutler producer 355kg Charolais to £965. Lisnaskea producer 305kg Charolais to £960 (£315) Rosslea producer 325kg Limousin to £880 and 285kg Limousin to £840 (£295) Derrylin producer 255kg Limousin to £850 (£333) 250kg Limousin to £840 (£336) 225kg Saler to £735 (£327) 235kg Limousin to £730 (£311) and 265kg Limousin to £740. Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £855 (£295) and 245kg Simmental to £650. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £780. Rosslea producer 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£300) and Fivemiletown producer 220kg Limousin to £675 (£307).

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £1090 (£266) Fivemiletown producer 400kg Simmental to £1040, 325kg Limousin to £990 (£305) 335kg Limousin to £900, 330kg Limms.to £840 x 2 365kg Hereford to £800, and 345kg Limousin to £780. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £965. Rosslea producer 380kg Simmental to £945 and 315kg Simmental to £840. Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £900 (£290) Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £880. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £755. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Limousin to £680 (£283) and 245kg Limousin to £665. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Irish Moile to £545 and 300kg Black and White to £500.