Weanling steers and bulls selling to a top of £1280 at Lisnaskea Mart
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1280 for a 420kg Belgian Blue £305) and £1240 for a 450kg Charolais (£276) with a 400kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1210 (£303) a 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1230 (£357) with a 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£319) a 340kg Belgian Blue sold to £1120 (£329) with a 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£341).
Lightweights sold to £379 per 100kg for a 190kg Charolais to £720, a 280kg Limousin sold to £1020 (£368) with a 210kg Charolais to £770 (£367) and a 250kg Limousin to £900 (£360).
Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 520kg Charolais (£238) £1180 for a 500kg Limousin (£236) Lighter weights sold to £1170 for a 360kg Charolais (£325) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1120 (£339) a 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £950 (£339) with a 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £1040 (£347) and selling to a high of £387 per 100kg for a 150kg Charolais to £550.
Leading prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Florencecourt producer 450kg Charolais to £1240 (£276) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£303) and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090. Springfield producer 345kg Charolais to £1230 (£357) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£319) 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£341) 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£300) and 250kg Limousin to £900 (£360) Newtownbutler producer 420kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£305) 400kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£295) 340kg Belgian Blue to £1120 (£329) 340kg Limousin to £1090 £(321) 345kg Limousin to £1050 (£304) 310kg Limousin to £980 (£316) 345kg Charolais to £940, 275kg Charolais to £880 (£320) 260kg Limousin to £850 (£327) 260kg Limousin to £840 (£323) and 255kg Limousin to £810 (£318) Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £1030 (£368) and 290kg Limousin to £820. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Limousin to £990 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £670. Enniskillen producer 350kg Charolais to £980. Rosslea producer 260kg Charolais to £870 (£335) Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to m£850 (£315) and 255kg Limousin to £830 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 245kg Charolais to £790 (£323) 280kg Charolais to £780, 300kg Charolais to £770, 210kg Charolais to £770 (£367) and 300kg Charolais to £760. Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £780. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £760. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £760, 220kg Charolais to £740 (£336) 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 205kg Charolais to £630 (£307) 200kg Charolais to £590, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 180kg Hereford to £520.Garrison producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 190kg Charolais to £720 (£379) Florencecourt producer 270kg Charolais to £720. Letterbreen producer 295kg Limousin to £680, 265kg Limousin to £620, 220kg Limousin to £545, 205kg Limousin to £530 and 190kg Limousin to £480. Derrylin producer 200kg Hereford to £650 (£325) 215kg Limousin to £600, 220kg Limousin to £580 and 215kg Limousin to £545. Rosslea producer 240kg Shorthorn to £530. Rosslea producer 175kg Shorthorn to £450.
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 520kg Charolais to £1240 (£238) and 500kg Limousin to £1180 (£236) Macken producer 360kg Charolais to £1170 (£325) 330kg Charolais to £1120 (£339) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) 355kg Charolais to £1050 (£298) 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) 350kg Charolais to £960 and 345kg Charolais to £960. Garrison 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230) 340kg Charolais to £900, 230kg Charolais to £750 (£326) and 255kg Charolais to £660. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Simmental to £1100, 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080, 290kg Charolais to £910 (£314) 280kg Charolais to £720 and 250kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £990, 440kg Belgian Blue to £980, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 410kg Charolais to £970, 365kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 350kg Charolais to £830. Florencecourt producer 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1040 (£347) 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1030 (£343) and 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950 (£339) Derrylin producer 335kg Simmental to £990 (£296) and 290kg Limousin to £850 (£293) Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £920 (£297) 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) and 280kg Charolais to £800. Magheraveely producer 290kg Limousin to £920 (£317) Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to £870 (£322) and 235kg Limousin to £700 (£298) Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £890 (£307) 290kg Limousin to £840 (£290) and 255kg Limousin to £830 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £780 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £780, 290kg Limousin to £760, 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) 240kg Charolais to £740 (£313) 255kg Charolais to £740 (£290) 285kg Limousin to £730, 250kg Charolais to £710, 255kg Charolais to £710, and 195kg Charolais to £730 (£374) and 150kg Charolais to £580 (£387) Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £740 (£302) 195kg Limousin to £590 (£303) 225kg Limousin to £550, and 190kg Hereford to £430. Garrison producer 275kg Simmental to £700, 180kg Charolais to £480 and 175kg Charolais to £480. Letterbreen producer 225kg Limousin to £620 and 210kg Limousin to £480.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.