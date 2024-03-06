Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1280 for a 420kg Belgian Blue £305) and £1240 for a 450kg Charolais (£276) with a 400kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1210 (£303) a 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1230 (£357) with a 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£319) a 340kg Belgian Blue sold to £1120 (£329) with a 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£341).

Lightweights sold to £379 per 100kg for a 190kg Charolais to £720, a 280kg Limousin sold to £1020 (£368) with a 210kg Charolais to £770 (£367) and a 250kg Limousin to £900 (£360).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifers sold to £1240 for a 520kg Charolais (£238) £1180 for a 500kg Limousin (£236) Lighter weights sold to £1170 for a 360kg Charolais (£325) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1120 (£339) a 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £950 (£339) with a 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £1040 (£347) and selling to a high of £387 per 100kg for a 150kg Charolais to £550.

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices as follows

Weanling steers and bulls

Florencecourt producer 450kg Charolais to £1240 (£276) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£303) and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090. Springfield producer 345kg Charolais to £1230 (£357) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£319) 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1090 (£341) 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£300) and 250kg Limousin to £900 (£360) Newtownbutler producer 420kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£305) 400kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£295) 340kg Belgian Blue to £1120 (£329) 340kg Limousin to £1090 £(321) 345kg Limousin to £1050 (£304) 310kg Limousin to £980 (£316) 345kg Charolais to £940, 275kg Charolais to £880 (£320) 260kg Limousin to £850 (£327) 260kg Limousin to £840 (£323) and 255kg Limousin to £810 (£318) Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £1030 (£368) and 290kg Limousin to £820. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Limousin to £990 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £670. Enniskillen producer 350kg Charolais to £980. Rosslea producer 260kg Charolais to £870 (£335) Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to m£850 (£315) and 255kg Limousin to £830 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 245kg Charolais to £790 (£323) 280kg Charolais to £780, 300kg Charolais to £770, 210kg Charolais to £770 (£367) and 300kg Charolais to £760. Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £780. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £760. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £760, 220kg Charolais to £740 (£336) 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 205kg Charolais to £630 (£307) 200kg Charolais to £590, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 180kg Hereford to £520.Garrison producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 190kg Charolais to £720 (£379) Florencecourt producer 270kg Charolais to £720. Letterbreen producer 295kg Limousin to £680, 265kg Limousin to £620, 220kg Limousin to £545, 205kg Limousin to £530 and 190kg Limousin to £480. Derrylin producer 200kg Hereford to £650 (£325) 215kg Limousin to £600, 220kg Limousin to £580 and 215kg Limousin to £545. Rosslea producer 240kg Shorthorn to £530. Rosslea producer 175kg Shorthorn to £450.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 520kg Charolais to £1240 (£238) and 500kg Limousin to £1180 (£236) Macken producer 360kg Charolais to £1170 (£325) 330kg Charolais to £1120 (£339) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) 355kg Charolais to £1050 (£298) 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) 350kg Charolais to £960 and 345kg Charolais to £960. Garrison 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230) 340kg Charolais to £900, 230kg Charolais to £750 (£326) and 255kg Charolais to £660. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Simmental to £1100, 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080, 290kg Charolais to £910 (£314) 280kg Charolais to £720 and 250kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £990, 440kg Belgian Blue to £980, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 410kg Charolais to £970, 365kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 350kg Charolais to £830. Florencecourt producer 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1040 (£347) 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1030 (£343) and 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950 (£339) Derrylin producer 335kg Simmental to £990 (£296) and 290kg Limousin to £850 (£293) Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £920 (£297) 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) and 280kg Charolais to £800. Magheraveely producer 290kg Limousin to £920 (£317) Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to £870 (£322) and 235kg Limousin to £700 (£298) Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £890 (£307) 290kg Limousin to £840 (£290) and 255kg Limousin to £830 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £780 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £780, 290kg Limousin to £760, 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) 240kg Charolais to £740 (£313) 255kg Charolais to £740 (£290) 285kg Limousin to £730, 250kg Charolais to £710, 255kg Charolais to £710, and 195kg Charolais to £730 (£374) and 150kg Charolais to £580 (£387) Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £740 (£302) 195kg Limousin to £590 (£303) 225kg Limousin to £550, and 190kg Hereford to £430. Garrison producer 275kg Simmental to £700, 180kg Charolais to £480 and 175kg Charolais to £480. Letterbreen producer 225kg Limousin to £620 and 210kg Limousin to £480.