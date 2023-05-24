Weanling steers and bulls selling to a top price of £1220 at Lisnaskea

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1220 for a 390kg Charolais (£313) with a 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) and a 300kg Charolais sold to 31040 (£347).

Smaller ones 240kg sold to £795 (£331) with a 220kg selling to £735 (£334).

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £970 (£251) for a 385kg Limousin with a 315kg Charolais to £925 (£294) a 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £815 (£294) with a 250kg Limousin selling to £675.

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) 370kg Charolais to £1100 (£297) 345kg Charolais to £1080 (£313) 300kg Charolais to £1040 (£347) 310kg Charolais to £955 (£308) 350kg Belgian Blue to £920 (£263) 295kg Limousin to £905 (£307) 280kg Charolais to £900 (£321) 275kg Charolais to £885 (£322) 270kg Charolais to £880 (£326) and 240kg Limousin to £795 (£331) Bellanaleck producer 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) and 240kg Limousin to £720 (£300) Magheraveely producer 370kg Charolais to £1070 (£289) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £980, 345kg Charolais to £820 and 310kg Limousin to £720. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Charolais to £970 (£294) 270kg Charolais to £790 (£293) 275kg Charolais to £720 and 210kg Charolais to £640 (£305) Lisnaskea producer 235kg Limousin to £750 (£319) 270kg Simmental to £620 and 205kg Limousin to £590 (£288) Rosslea producer 220kg Charolais to £735 (£334) 245kg Charolais to £735 (£300) 240kg Charolais to £710 (£296) 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 195kg Charolais to £555, 200kg Charolais to £550 and 210kg Limousin to £470. Derrylin producer 215kg Charolais to £685 (£319) and 175kg Charolais to £555 (£317) Rosslea producer 210kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £665 (£317) Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £610 (£290) and Lisnaskea producer 275kg Belted Galloway to £575.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 385kg Limousin to £970 (£251) and 375kg Belgian Blue to £805 Bellanaleck producer 325kg Charolais to £940 (£289) 280kg Charolais to £770, 340kg Hereford to £700 and 255kg Charolais to £620. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £940, 340kg Limousin to £900, 390kg Charolais to £770, 330kg Charolais to £765, 300kg Charolais to £685, 315kg Charolais to £675, 250kg Limousin to £675, 320kg Charolais to £620 and 280kg Charolais to £605.Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to 3925 (£294) and 375kg Charolais to £850. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £900 and 270kg Limousin to £770. Derrylin producer 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £840 and 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £815 (£296) Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Simmental to £765. Derrylin producer 255kg Charolais to £650. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Belted Galloway to £560.