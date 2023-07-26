Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1020 for a 390kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1020 for a 390kg Limousin (£262) with a 250kg Charolais selling to £840 (£336) and selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £760.

Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 440kg Limousin (£243) with a 210kg Limousin selling to £690 (£329).

Sample prices

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belturbet producer 390kg Limousin to £1020 (£262) Derrylin producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £845. Florencecourt producer 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 and 200kkg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £520. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Charolais to £840 (£336) 220kg Charolais to £760 (£345) 215kg Charolais to £760 (£353) 265kg Limousin to £700 and 245kg Belgian Blue to £535.

Weanling heifers

Belturbet producer 440kg Limousin to £1070 (£243) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin to £760 and 210kg Limousin £690 (£329) and Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £725.