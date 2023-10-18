Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1160 for 425kg at Lisnaskea Mart
This week weanling steers and bulls sold £1160 for a 425kg Aberdeen Angus (£273) with a 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£242).
Lighter weights sold to £1000 for a 300kg Limousin (£333) with a 310kg Charolais to £970 (£313).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus (£263) a 400kg Charolais sold to £880 with a 325kg Limousin to £830.
Sample prices as follows:
Weanling steers and bulls
Derrylin producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£273) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150, and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090. Derrygonnelly producer 470kg Hereford to £1090 and 240kg Charolais to £695 (£290) Lisbellaw producer 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 300kg Limousin to £1000 (£333) and 350kg Limousin to £900. Derrylin producer 375kg Limousin to £1000 (£266) 310kg Charolais to £970 (£313) and 360kg Limousin to £770. Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Limousin to £960. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £960 (£310) and 280kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Hereford to £950. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 (£284) and 260kg Limousin to £765 (£294) and Maguiresbridge producer 315kg Belgian Blue to £720 and 255kg Belgian Blues to £620 x 2.
Weanling heifers
Derrylin producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£263) Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £880 and 390kg Charolais to £810. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £830. Lisbellaw producer 360kg Limousin to £790.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply an increasing demand from online and ringside competition.