Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1160 for 425kg at Lisnaskea Mart

Derrylin producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£273) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150, and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090. Derrygonnelly producer 470kg Hereford to £1090 and 240kg Charolais to £695 (£290) Lisbellaw producer 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 300kg Limousin to £1000 (£333) and 350kg Limousin to £900. Derrylin producer 375kg Limousin to £1000 (£266) 310kg Charolais to £970 (£313) and 360kg Limousin to £770. Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Limousin to £960. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £960 (£310) and 280kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Hereford to £950. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 (£284) and 260kg Limousin to £765 (£294) and Maguiresbridge producer 315kg Belgian Blue to £720 and 255kg Belgian Blues to £620 x 2.