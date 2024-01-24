Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 380kg Limousin (£332) with a 360kg Charolais selling to £1220 (£339) and a 360kg Charolais to £1200 (£333).

Lighter ones sold to £1040 for a (£315) with a 270kg Charolais to £880 (£326) and a 325kg Limousin to £980 (£302).

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 320kg Charolais (£344) with a 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010.

Farming Life livestock markets

Lighter ones sold to £1000 for a 330kg Limousin (£303) and £840 for a 280kg Charolais (£300).

Leading prices as follows

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 380kg Limousin to £1260 (£332) 430kg Limousin to £1120, and 380kg Limousin to £1120. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £1220 (£339) and 360kg Charolais to £1200 (£333) Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Limousin to £1180 and 420kg Limousin to £1100. Letterbreen producer 440kg Limousin to £1180, 390kg Charolais to £1110, 335kg Limousin to £960, 355kg Limousin to £930, 315kg Limousin to £880, 320kg Charolais to £840 and 300kg Limousin to £840. Ederney producer 470kg Limousin to £1160, 450kg Limousin to £1120 and 335kg Limousin to £870. Florencecourt producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £1040 (£315) 370kg Charolais to £1000, and 340kg Charolais to £940. Kinawley producer 325kg Limousin to £980 (£302) Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Charolais to £960. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £940 and 300kg Limousin to £860. Florencecourt producer 270kg Charolais to £880 (£326) 245kg Charolais to £780 (£318) 270kg Charolais to £770 and 150kg Shorthorns to £500 x 2 (£333) Rosslea producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 285kg Limousin to £800, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 310kg Limousin to £740, 305kg Limousin to £740, 230kg Limousin to £670 and 220kg Limousin to £630. Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £840, 295kg Charolais to £820, 275kg Charolais to £820, 270kg Charolais to £810 (£300) and 300kg Charolais to £760. Kinawley producer 230kg Limousin to £600.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £1100 (£344) and 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 375kg Charolais to £1030, 315kg Charolais to £940, 335kg Charolais to £940, 370kg Charolais to £930, 370kg Charolais to £920, 335kg Charolais to £910, 380kg Charolais to £890, 270kg Charolais to £880,345kg Limousin to £870, and 310kg Charolais to £760. Florencecourt producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Letterbreen producer 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303) 340kg Limousin to £865, 345kg Limousin to £860, 305kg Limousin to £845, 330kg Limousin to £750, 290kg Charolais to £700x 2 Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £810, 265kg Charolais to £640 and 260kg Charolais to £590. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £800. Ederney producer 360kg Limousin to £800. Florencecourt producer 280kg Charolais to £700 x 2 200kg Charolais to £600 x 2 (£300) 210kg Charolais to £590, 200kg Charolais to £590, and 190kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £780 (£300) 240kg Charolais to £670 and 150kg Shorthorn to £360.