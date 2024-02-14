Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1280 for a 410kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1280 for a 410kg Limousin (£312) with a 425kg Limousin to £1260 (£296).
Lighter males sold to £1280 for a 350kg Charolais (£366) 330kg Charolais made £1200 (£340) with a 345kg Charolais to £1170 (£339).
Smaller ones sold to a high of £380 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1160 with a 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£377) and a 265kg Limousin to £980 (£370).
Weanling and store heifers sold to £1430 for a 490kg Limousin (£292) with a 580kg Aubrac to £1340 (£231).
Lighter heifers sold to £1160 for a 360kg Charolais (£322) with a 295kg Charolais to £1080 (£366) and a 305kg Charolais to £1060 (£348).
Leading prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £1280 (£312) 425kg Limousin to £1260 (£296) and 420kg Limousin to £1240 (£295) Belturbet producer 350kg Charolais to £1280 (£366) 305kg Charolais to £1160 (£380) 380kg Charolais to £1160 (£305) and 360kg Charolais to £1140 (£317) Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £1200 (£340) 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) and 290kg Charolais to £920 (£317) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £1200 (£286) and 330kg Limousin to £1130 (£342) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£298) 360kg Charolais to £1160 (£322) and 325kg Charolais to £1140 (£351) Belleek producer 345kg Charolais to £1170 (£339) and 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) Macken producer 340kg Limousin to £1170 (£344) 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) 265kg Limousin to £980 (£370) 260kg Limousin to £960 (£369) and 265kg Limousin to £950 (£358) Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £1160 (£322) Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£350) 310kg Charolais to £960 (£310) and 250kg Charolais to £860) Augher producer 430kg Limousin to £1120. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£304) 260kg Charolais to £770 and 295kg Charolais to £750. Kinawley producer 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£377) Newtownbutler producer 285kg Charolais to £970 (£340) 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311) 345kg Charolais to £900 and 300kg Charolais to £830. Kinawley producer 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) 385kg Charolais to £920 and 280kg Charolais to £880 (£314) Bellanaleck producer 315kg Simmental to £900 and 300kg Simmental to £870. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £850 and 295kg Simmental to £840. Roslea producer 290kg Limousin to £840, 285kg Charolais to £800, 280kg Charolais to £780, 255kg Limousin to £750, 300kg Limousin to £740 and 210kg Charolais to £690 (£329) Lisnaskea producer 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 300kg Simmental to £800. Derrylin producer 285kg Simmental to £810. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Limousin to £770 (£308)
Store and weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) 520kg Limousin to £1100, 445kg Limousin to £1060, 400kg Limousin to £970, 400kg Limousin to £960, and 385kg Limousin to £900. Kinawley producer 580kg Aubrac to £1340 (£231) and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £1160 (£322) 295kg Charolais to £1080 (£366) 320kg Charolais to £1060 (£331) 340kg Charolais to £1030 (£303) 310kg Charolais to £1020 (£329) 325kg Charolais to £1000 (£308) 285kg Charolais to £980 (£344) 280kg Charolais to £970 (£346) 285kg Charolais to £960 (£337) and 350kg Charolais to £950 Newtownbutler producer 305kg Charolais to £1060 (£348) 295kg Charolais to £900 (£305) and 310kg Charolais to £880. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1070, 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) and 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) Derrylin producer 480kg Her. to £1060. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Limousin to £1010. Fivemiletown producer 335kg Limousin to £980 (£293) Belleek producer 290kg Charolais to £920 (£317) 305kg Charolais to £880 (£289) and 240kg Charolais to £720 (£300) Belleek producer 320kg Simmental to £860, 315kg Simmental to £840, 310kg Simmental to £760, and 370kg Simmental to £700. Derrylin producer 320kg Simmental to £770 and 320kg Simmental to £700. Macken producer 310kg Limousin to £750. Derrylin producer 290kg Shorthorn to £720 and 300kg Simmental to £640. Kinawley producer 280kg Charolais to £720, 220kg Limousin to £540 and 230kg Belgian Blue to £500.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.