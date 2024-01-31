Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1380 for a 425kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

Ballinamallard producer 425kg Charolais to £1380 (£325) 415kg Charolais to £1340 (£323) 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£298) 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£316) 375kg Charolais to £1160 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297) 300kg Charolais to £1010 (£337) and 325kg Charolais to £980 (£302) Rosslea producer 410kg Charolais to £1310 (£320) 315kg Charolais to £980 (£311) and 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311) Letterbreen producer 510kg Limousin to £1300 (£255) 430kg Limousin to £1170 and 440kg Limousin to £1130. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Hereford to £1210, 405kg Simmental to £1060, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 370kg Hereford to £920, 410kg Hereford to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £1140, 250kg Limousin to £690, and 245kg Limousin to £440. Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais to £1120, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) 365kg Charolais to £930, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 350kg Charolais to £770, 255kg Charolais to £750, 300kg Limousin to £740, 320kg Charolais to £740, 265kg Limousin to £680 and 245kg Charolais to £610. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £1080 (£292) and 390kg Limousin to £1080. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Simmental to £1060, 425kg Simmental to £1000, 300kg Simmental to £960 (£320) 355kg Simmental to £850, 315kg Simmental to £840, and 255kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £1070 (£329) 305kg Charolais to £990 (£325) and 230kg Limousin to £830 (£361) Newtownbutler producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £990 (£319) 305kg Limousin to £900 (£295) and 325kg Limousin to £900. Innishmore producer 375kg Limousin to £940. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £940 and 340kg Limousin to £900. Garrison producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 280kg Aubrac to £740 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Monea producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 x 2 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. and 280kg Shorthorn to £620. Lisnaskea Propducer 325kg Simmental to £800 and 170kg Charolais to £595. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £800 and 245kg Simmental to £640. Derrylin producer 250kg Saler to £705, 200kg Saler to £640 x 2 and 200kg Saler to £570. Rosslea producer 200kg Charolais to £650 x 2 (£325).