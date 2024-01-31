Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1380 for a 425kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1380 for a 425kg Charolais (£325) with a 415kg Charolais to £1340 (£323) and a 410kg Charolais sold to £1310 (£320).
A pen of choice Charolais males from a Ballinamallard producer averaged 376kg sold to £1177-50 at £313 per 100kg.
Lightweight males sold to £337 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1010 and selling to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 230kg Limousin to £830.
Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for 2 Limousins 390kg (£282) with a 370kg Limousin to £1010 Lightweights sold to £800 255kg Charolais (£314) with a 210kg Charolais to £660 (£314) and a 230kg Charolais to £720 (£313).
Sample prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Ballinamallard producer 425kg Charolais to £1380 (£325) 415kg Charolais to £1340 (£323) 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£298) 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£316) 375kg Charolais to £1160 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297) 300kg Charolais to £1010 (£337) and 325kg Charolais to £980 (£302) Rosslea producer 410kg Charolais to £1310 (£320) 315kg Charolais to £980 (£311) and 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311) Letterbreen producer 510kg Limousin to £1300 (£255) 430kg Limousin to £1170 and 440kg Limousin to £1130. Newtownbutler producer 465kg Hereford to £1210, 405kg Simmental to £1060, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 370kg Hereford to £920, 410kg Hereford to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £1140, 250kg Limousin to £690, and 245kg Limousin to £440. Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais to £1120, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) 365kg Charolais to £930, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 350kg Charolais to £770, 255kg Charolais to £750, 300kg Limousin to £740, 320kg Charolais to £740, 265kg Limousin to £680 and 245kg Charolais to £610. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £1080 (£292) and 390kg Limousin to £1080. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Simmental to £1060, 425kg Simmental to £1000, 300kg Simmental to £960 (£320) 355kg Simmental to £850, 315kg Simmental to £840, and 255kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £1070 (£329) 305kg Charolais to £990 (£325) and 230kg Limousin to £830 (£361) Newtownbutler producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £990 (£319) 305kg Limousin to £900 (£295) and 325kg Limousin to £900. Innishmore producer 375kg Limousin to £940. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £940 and 340kg Limousin to £900. Garrison producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 280kg Aubrac to £740 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Monea producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 x 2 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. and 280kg Shorthorn to £620. Lisnaskea Propducer 325kg Simmental to £800 and 170kg Charolais to £595. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £800 and 245kg Simmental to £640. Derrylin producer 250kg Saler to £705, 200kg Saler to £640 x 2 and 200kg Saler to £570. Rosslea producer 200kg Charolais to £650 x 2 (£325).
Weanling heifers
Letterbreen producer 390kg Limousin to £1100 (£282) 370kg Limousin to £1010, 400kg Limousin to £990, 350kg Limousin to £950 and 325kg Charolais to £950. Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Limousin to 31100 and 390kg Limousin to £940. Lisnaskea producer 475kg Limousin to £1100, 420kg Limousin to £940, 395kg Limousin to £920, and 390kg Limousin to £840. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Shorthorn to £1015, 380kg Belgian Blue to £970, 360kg Shorthorns to £720 x 2 and 250kg Shorthorn to £450. Rosslea producer 395kg Charolais to £1010. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £920 (£297) 300kg Limousin to £890 (£290) and 300kg Limousin to £740. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £900 and 380kg Limousin to £810. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Limousin to £900. Newtownbutler producer 425kg Shorthorn to £850. Rosslea producer 255kg Limousin to £800 (£314) and 210kg Charolais to £660 (£314) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £760. Derrylin producer 240kg Saler to £720 (£300) and 210kg Saler to £570. Kinawley producer 260kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £720 (£313) Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £660, 305kg Limousin to £640 and 255kg Simmental to £500. Lisnaskea producer 275kg Shorthorn to £620. Maguiresbridge producer 220kg Simmental to £660. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Herefords to £490 x 2. Lisnaskea producer 185kg Aberdeen Angus to £440 and 175kg Aberdeen Angus to £420.
More stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.