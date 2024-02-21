Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1490 for a 500kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 500kg Charolais (£298) a 410kg Charolais sold to £1400 (£341) with a 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334).
Lighter weight steers and bulls sold to fierce competition with a high of £393 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1060 and £370 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1110 with a 310kg Charolais to £1140 (£368) and a 230kg Charolais sold to £840 (£365).
Weanling heifers sold to £1460 for a 490kg Limousin (£298) with a 420kg Charolais to £1340 (£319).
Lightweight heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1090 with a 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320).
Leading prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Rosslea producer 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 410kg Charolais to £1400 (£341) and 360kg Limousin to £1120 (£311) Derrylin producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£286) and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) 370kg Charolais to £1280 (£346) 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352) 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£310) and 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) Newtownbutler producer 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) 440kg Limousin to £1260 (£286) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) 430kg Limousin to £1210 (£281) and 430kg Limousin to £1140. Eskra producer 500kg Simmental to £1330 (£266) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 410kg Charolais to £1220 (£298) 420kg Limousin to £1200 (£286) 435kg Limousin to £1180 (£271) 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) and 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £1140 (£368) 330kg Charolais to £1120 (£339) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) 270kg Charolais to £1060 (£393) 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) and 270kg Charolais to £960 (£356) Fivemiletown producer 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) 300kg Charolais to £1110 (£370) 240kg Charolais to £850 (£354) 240kg Limousin to £830 (£346) and 265kg Limousin to £800 (£302) Letterbreen producer 340kg Charolais to £1120 (£329) 350kg Simmental to £1010, 330kg Simmental to £940, 405kg Simmental to £930, 360kg Simmental to £870 and 320kg Simmental to £860. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £1100 (£333) Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1090 (£295) 320kg Charolais to £950 (£297) and 340kg Charolais to £940. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£318) and 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £1040 (£359) 260kg Charolais to £840 (£323) 260kg Limousin to £770 and 190kg Limousin to £540. Garrison producer 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£323) 290kg Limousin to £880 (£303) 240kg Charolais to £870 (£363) 230kg Limousin to £840 (£365) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 260kg Limousin to £740, 210kg Limousin to £680 (£324) and 200kg Limousin to £640 (£320) Enniskillen producer 350kg Limousin to £1000 and 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) Derrygonnelly producer 265kg Charolais to £940 (£355) 320kg Charolais to £920 (£288) 255kg Charolais to £760 (£298) and 210kg Charolais to £580. Fivemiletown producer 295kg Limousin to £890 (£302) 250kg Charolais to £850 (£340) and 290kg Limousin to £800. Garrison producer 310kg Limousin to £880, 290kg Limousin to £770, and 270kg Limousin to £700. Derrylin producer 285kg Limousin to £870 (£305) 270kg Limousin to £860 (£319) and 250kg Limousin to £720.Bellanaleck producer 300kg Limousin to £830. Fivemiletown producer 255kg Charolais to £690.
Weanling heifers
Sold to a good steady demand with a Newtownbutler producer selling a 490kg Limousin to £1460 (£298) and 420kg Charolais to £1340 (£319) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £1260 (£263) 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) and 460kg Limousin to £1070. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £1210 (£295) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) 350kg Charolais to £990 and 290kg Limousin to £890 (£307) Eskra producer 450kg Charolais to £1190 and 360kg Simmental to £940 Brookeborough producer 420kg Limousin to £1060, 380kg Hereford to £1050 and 260kg Limousin to £600. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 280kg Charolais to £880 (3314) and 260kg Charolais to £740. Fivemiletown producer 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) Letterbreen producer 355kg Charolais to £920. Fivemiletown producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290) 310kg Charolais to £880 and 250kg Limousin to £650. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £790 and 295kg Limousin to £680. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £700, 300kg Limousin to £680, 250kg Limousins to £640 x 2, 230kg Limousin to £570, 240kg Limousin to £560, 270kg Limousin to £550 and 220kg Limousin to £520. Derrygonnelly producer 215kg Charolais to £670 (£312) and 215kg Charolais to £530. Garrison producer 225kg Limousin to £660, 270kg Charolais to £640, 225kg Limousin to £600 and 250kg Limousin to £580.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.