Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1490 for a 500kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

Rosslea producer 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 410kg Charolais to £1400 (£341) and 360kg Limousin to £1120 (£311) Derrylin producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£286) and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) 370kg Charolais to £1280 (£346) 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352) 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£310) and 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) Newtownbutler producer 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) 440kg Limousin to £1260 (£286) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) 430kg Limousin to £1210 (£281) and 430kg Limousin to £1140. Eskra producer 500kg Simmental to £1330 (£266) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 410kg Charolais to £1220 (£298) 420kg Limousin to £1200 (£286) 435kg Limousin to £1180 (£271) 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) and 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £1140 (£368) 330kg Charolais to £1120 (£339) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) 270kg Charolais to £1060 (£393) 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£294) 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) and 270kg Charolais to £960 (£356) Fivemiletown producer 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) 300kg Charolais to £1110 (£370) 240kg Charolais to £850 (£354) 240kg Limousin to £830 (£346) and 265kg Limousin to £800 (£302) Letterbreen producer 340kg Charolais to £1120 (£329) 350kg Simmental to £1010, 330kg Simmental to £940, 405kg Simmental to £930, 360kg Simmental to £870 and 320kg Simmental to £860. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £1100 (£333) Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1090 (£295) 320kg Charolais to £950 (£297) and 340kg Charolais to £940. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£318) and 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £1040 (£359) 260kg Charolais to £840 (£323) 260kg Limousin to £770 and 190kg Limousin to £540. Garrison producer 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£323) 290kg Limousin to £880 (£303) 240kg Charolais to £870 (£363) 230kg Limousin to £840 (£365) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 260kg Limousin to £740, 210kg Limousin to £680 (£324) and 200kg Limousin to £640 (£320) Enniskillen producer 350kg Limousin to £1000 and 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) Derrygonnelly producer 265kg Charolais to £940 (£355) 320kg Charolais to £920 (£288) 255kg Charolais to £760 (£298) and 210kg Charolais to £580. Fivemiletown producer 295kg Limousin to £890 (£302) 250kg Charolais to £850 (£340) and 290kg Limousin to £800. Garrison producer 310kg Limousin to £880, 290kg Limousin to £770, and 270kg Limousin to £700. Derrylin producer 285kg Limousin to £870 (£305) 270kg Limousin to £860 (£319) and 250kg Limousin to £720.Bellanaleck producer 300kg Limousin to £830. Fivemiletown producer 255kg Charolais to £690.