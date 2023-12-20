A smaller entry of cattle for the final sale at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 19th December sold to good steady demand for all sorts.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £311 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £980 with a 355kg Limousin to £980.

Smaller ones sold to £815 for a 285kg (£286) with a 240kg Simmental to £640.

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 450kg Charolais with a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 smaller ones sold to £750 for a 290kg Limousin.

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisbellaw producer 315kg Limousin to £980 (£311) 355kg Limousin to £980 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Simmental to £845, 300kg Simmental to £790, and 345kg Charolais to £760. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Simmental to £815 (£286) 290kg Simmental to £750, 300kg Simmental to £700, 260kg Simmental to £680, 240kg Simmental to £650 and 255kg Simmental to £640.

Weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 450kg Charolais to £1100, 335kg Charolais to £795, 290kg Limousin to £750 and 310kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Lisbellaw producer 355kg Limousin to £810. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £650.

Wishing all customers a merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous new year.

Opening sales Tuesday 9th January 2024.