Weanling steers and bulls selling to £980 at Lisnaskea Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £311 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £980 with a 355kg Limousin to £980.
Smaller ones sold to £815 for a 285kg (£286) with a 240kg Simmental to £640.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 450kg Charolais with a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 smaller ones sold to £750 for a 290kg Limousin.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisbellaw producer 315kg Limousin to £980 (£311) 355kg Limousin to £980 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Simmental to £845, 300kg Simmental to £790, and 345kg Charolais to £760. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Simmental to £815 (£286) 290kg Simmental to £750, 300kg Simmental to £700, 260kg Simmental to £680, 240kg Simmental to £650 and 255kg Simmental to £640.
Weanling heifers
Fivemiletown producer 450kg Charolais to £1100, 335kg Charolais to £795, 290kg Limousin to £750 and 310kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Lisbellaw producer 355kg Limousin to £810. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £650.
Wishing all customers a merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous new year.
Opening sales Tuesday 9th January 2024.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.