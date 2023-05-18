This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top per head of £1240 for a 490kg Limousin (£253) with med weights to £1190 for a 380kg Charolais (£313) with smaller ones sold to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 325kg Limousin to £1170 and a 235kg Simmental to £800 (£340 per 100kg).

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1190 per head for a 350kg Limousin to £340 per 100kg with a 450kg Limousin to £1140 (£253) and a 390kg Limousin to £1130 (£290) with smaller ones sold to £1050 for a 350kg Limousin (£300) and selling to a high of £379 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais to £910.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) 380kg Charolais to £1190 (£313) 325kg Limousin to £1170 (£360) and 370kg Limousin to £1090 (£295) Rosslea producer 390kg Limousin to £1120 (£287) 400kg Limousin to £1120 (£280) 350kg Limousin to £1050 (£300) and 335kg Limousin to £890. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £980 (£297) Newtownbutler producer 385kg Limousin to £980. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £900 and 290kg Charolais to £845. Tempo producer 320kg Charolais to £895. Letterbreen producer 375kg Simmental to £880, 420kg Simmental to £855, and 410kg Shorthorn to £845. Rosslea producer 260kg Simmental to £870 (£335) 280Kg Charolais to £810 (£289) and 235kg Simmental to £800 (£340) Tempo producer 340kg Simmental to £860, 265kg Simmental to £830 (£313) and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Derrylin producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £1190 (£340) 350kg Limousin to £1050 (£300) and 265kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £1140 (£253) and 440kg Limousin to £1020. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £1130 (£290) Bellanaleck producer 390kg Belgian Blue to £1120, 225kg Limousin to £570, 225kg Simmental to £570, and 170kg Limousin to £445. Rosslea producer 240kg Charolais to £910 (£379) and 280kg Charolais to £825 (£295) Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais to £900 (£286) 285kg Charolais to £810 (£284) and 285kg Charolais to £710. Tempo producer 310kg Limousin to £875. Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £850 (£293) and 280kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £830. Bellanaleck producer 270kg Limousin to £750 and 180kg Charolais to £400. Lisbellaw producer 295kg Limousin to £670, 265kg Shorthorn to £500, 260kg Shorthorns to £500 x 2 240kg Shorthorns to £500 x 2 250kg Shorthorn to £470 and 225kg Shorthorn to £500. Derrylin producer 250kg Simmental to £635 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £580.