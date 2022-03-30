Weanling steers sell to £1090 at Lisnaskea

This week Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1090 for a 380kg Ch. (£287) with smaller ones selling to £690 for a 230kg Ch. (£300) Weanling Heifers sold to £950 for a 410kg Ch. (£232) a 310kg Ch. to £790 (£255) with smaller ones to £560 for a 220kg AA.

SAMPLE PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 380kg Ch. to £1090 (£287) Aghalane Producer 380kg Ch. to £950, 320kg Ch. to £890 (£278) 340kg Ch. to £880, 310kg Ch. to £830, 320kg Ch. to £800, 300kg Ch. to £800, 255kg Ch. to £700 and 230kg Ch. to £690 (£300) Macken Producer 380kg Ch. to £900 and 270kg Ch. to £600. Derrylin Producer 300kg Sim. to £760. Brookeborough Producer 330kg Ch. to £720. Lisnaskea Producer 310kg Her. to £680, 235kg Her. to £620, and 270kg Her. to £560.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 410kg Ch. to £950 (£232) Trillick Producer 360kg Ch. to £850, 285kg Ch. to £640, and 360kg Ch. to £720. Macken Producer 370kg Ch. to £820. Macken Producer 360kg Ch. to £800, 340kg Ch. to £800 and 350kg Lim. to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Ch. to £790, 270kg Ch. to £670 and 300kg Ch. to £650. Aghalane Producer 310kg Ch. to £780, 270kg Ch. to £720, and 250kg Ch. to £670. Kinawley Producer 320kg Lim. to £750, 350kg Lim. to £700 and 320kg Ch. to £690. Derrylin Producer 310kg B/B. to £740. Monea Producer 280kg AA. to £580, 220kg AA. to £560, 250kg AA. to £550, 230kg AA. to £540, 240kg AA. to £530, and 240kg AA. to £520. Tempo Producer 240kg AA. to £560.