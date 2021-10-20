Weanling’s sell to £1200 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £640 for Blue Bull Calf for a Dromara Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1200 for a 564k Simmental Bullock from Portadown Farmer. Fat Cows topped £830 for 654k FCK, Heifers topped 492k £1200 Charolais, Bullock’s topped at £1370 for 630k Charolais.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Dromara farmer Blue at £640, Blue at £615, Blue at £610, Hereford at £570, Blue at £540, Hereford at £530, Hereford at £500, Blue at £490, Hereford at £475, Hereford at £440,

Heifer Calves: Saintfield farmer Blue at £365, Ballyward farmer Angus at £360, Saintfield farmer Blue at £350, Blue at £320, Blue at £315, Blue at £300, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £270, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £270, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £250, Katesbridge Farmer Hereford at £250,

WEANLING Male Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 178k at £530 (298ppk), Limousin 192k at £530 (276ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 290k at £800 (276ppk), Limousin 298k at £800 (269ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 280k at £750 (268ppk), Limousin 254k at £670 (264ppk), Ballyward farmer Angus 278k at £730 (263ppk), Portadown farmer Simmental 564k at £1200, Leitrim farmer Charolais 424k at £1090, Portadown farmer Charolais 478k at £960, Legananny farmer Limousin 360k at £940, Portadown Farmer Hereford 438k at £870, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 366k at £840, Ballyward farmer Limousin 298k at £800, Limousin 290k at £800, Leitrim farmer Limousin 298k at £780, Rathfriland farmer Angus 342k at £760, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 280k at £750,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballyward farmer Limousin 304k at £810 (267ppk), Limousin 308k at £780 (253ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 258k at £630 (244ppk), Limousin 148k at £350 (237ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 282k at £610 (216ppk), Downpatrick farmer Blue 278k at £580 (209ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 304k at £810, Limousin 308k at £780, Portadown farmer Hereford 370k at £670, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 258k at £630, Portadown farmer Hereford 306k at £620, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 282k at £610, Angus 294k at £600, Portadown Farmer Hereford 296k at £590, Rathfriland farmer Angus 288k at £590, Downpatrick Farmer Blue 278k at £580,

Fat Cows:

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer FCK 654k at £830, Dromore farmer Friesian 496k at £645, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 496k at £620,

Store Heifers: Portadown farmer Charolais 492k at £1200 (244ppk), Charolais 448k at £1090 (243ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 432k at £1010 (234ppk), Portadown farmer Charolais 454k at £1060 (233ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 350k at £810 (232ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 396k at £905 (229ppk), Portadown Farmer Charolais 492k at £1200, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 562k at £1180, Dromara Farmer Limousin 556k at £1170, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 586k at £1145, Tandragee Farmer Angus 574k at £1100, Portadown Farmer Charolais 448k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Limousin 552k at £1085, Portadown farmer Charolais 454k at £1060, Tandragee farmer Angus 562k at £1060, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 432k at £1010,

Bullocks: Banbridge farmer Limousin 492k at £1280 (261ppk), Charolais 508k at £1280 (252ppk), Charolais 488k at £1220 (250ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 410k at £1020 (249ppk), Newry farmer Charolais 460k at £1130 (246ppk), Banbridge farmer Charolais 446k at £1090 (244ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 630k at £1370, Dromara farmer Angus 614k at £1315, Dromore farmer Simmental 578k at £1310, Dromara farmer Limousin 584k at £1290, Banbridge farmer Limousin 492k at £1280, Charolais 508k at £1280, Charolais 540k at £1270, Charolais 536k at £1260, Dromara farmer Limousin 576k at £1260, Banbridge farmer Limousin 592k at £1250,

Tuesday evening saw Good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.82 a kilo for 11.7kg at £68, Fat ewes topped at £149 for a Texel Ewe from a Rathfriland farmer. More ewes over the £120 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £115 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballynahinch farmer 15k at £92, 14.3k at £87, Dromara farmer: 15.5k at £91,

LAMBS: Poyntzpass farmer 35k at £120, Banbridge farmer 25.4k at £116, Poyntzpass farmer 31.7k at £115, Kilcoo farmer 25.4k at £115, Poyntzpass farmer 24.8k at £114, Poyntzpass farmer 29.4k at £114, Annaclone farmer 25.9k at £113, Moneyslane farmer 27k at £113, FAT EWES: Ballynahinch farmer £139, Rathfriland farmer £135, Ballynahinch farmer £132, Castlewellan farmer £124, Ballynahinch farmer £123, Castlewellan farmer £116, Rathfriland farmer £116, Rathfriland farmer £107, Kilcoo farmer £101, Castlewellan farmer at £100,

FAT RAMS: Ballynahinch farmer £119, £100,

Breeding Rams: £340, £330, £275,