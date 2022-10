Weanlings selling a top of £3.09 pence per kilo at Rathfriland

Topped to £430 for Aberdeen Angus, heifer calf for a Banbridge farmer, weanling calves sold to £960 for a 400k Limousin Limousin from Newtownhamilton farmer.

Fat cows topped £1190 for 682k Simmental.

Cows and calves topped £1950.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1540 for 676k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1470 for 648k Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Belgian Blue at £420, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £410, Hilltown farmer Limousin at £400, Waringstown farmer Hereford at £390, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £380 and Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £370.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £410, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Aberdeen Angus at £340 and Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £330, Belgian Blue at £320.

Weanling male calves

Advertisement

Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 240k at £740 (309), Newry farmer Charolais 328k at £920 (281), Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 282k at £790 (280), Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 226k at £630 (279), Gilford farmer Charolais 398k at £950, Newry farmer Charolais 328k at £920, Ballyward farmer Limousin 336k at £870, Markethill farmer Simmental 410k at £850, Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £840, Gilford farmer Simmental 330k at £790, Newry farmer Charolais 338k at £790, Dromore farmer Limousin 304k at £790 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 322k at £790, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 282k at £790.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 260k at £750 (289), Limousin 240k at £690 (287), Gilford farmer Limousin 174k at £490 (282), Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 240k at £640 (267), Newtownhamilton farmer Limousin 400k at £960, Limousin 336k at £880, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 354k at £820, Gilford farmer Charolais 320k at £780, Annacloy farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £770, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 260k at £750, Newtownhamilton farmer Shorthorn 392k at £720, Gilford farmer Simmental 278k at £710, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 240k at £690 and Annacloy farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £680.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annalong farmer Simmental 682k at £1190, Aberdeen Angus 662k at £1160, Castlewellan farmer Holstein 684k at £1070, Waringstown farmer Hereford 660k at £890, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £880, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue 540k at £840, Ardaragh farmer Shorthorn 600k at £840, Ballinaskeagh farmer Friesian 692k at £800, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 644k at £780, Ardaragh farmer Shorthorn 632k at £780,

Cows and calves

Clough farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1950, Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1580 and Castlewellan farmer Hereford cow and Belted Galloway at £1150.

Store heifers

Advertisement

Dromore farmer Charolais 578k at £1340 (232), Dromara farmer Limousin 676k at £1540 (228), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 522k at £1180 (226), Newry farmer Limousin 350k at £790 (226), Dromara farmer Limousin 676k at £1540, Limousin 708k at £1500, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 698k at £1400, Dromara farmer Charolais 650k at £1380, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 578k at £1340, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 730k at £1340, Blonde d'Aquitaine 632k at £1310, Armagh farmer Hereford 574k at £1270 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 588k at £1230, Belgian Blue 584k at £1200.

Bullocks

Scavra farmer Charolais 424k at £1230 (290), Charolais 410k at £1160 (283), Charolais 480k at £1350 (281), Charolais 468k at £1300 (278), Dromara farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 648k at £1470, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 532k at £1400, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 560k at £1390, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 624k at £1380, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 530k at £1370, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 640k at £1360, Scavra farmer Charolais 480k at £1350, Limousin 522k at £1340, Ballymartin farmer Simmental 540k at £1300, Scavra farmer Charolais 468k at £1300 and Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 602k at £1270.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Advertisement

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromore farmer topped the sale at £5.51 a kilo for 13.9kg at £76.50.

Fat ewes topped at £226 for a Texel ewes from a Dromara farmer.

Advertisement

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £122 to £136.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 34.5k at £125, Jerrettspass farmer 30.7k at £115, Kilkeel farmer 25.6kg at £112, 26.7k at £112, Ballyroney farmer 22.4k at £110, Dromara farmer 24.7k at £108, Kilcoo farmer 26.5kg at £107.50 and Moneyslane farmer 27k at £105, 26k at £105, 29k at £105.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Dromara farmer: £226, at £150, Saintfield farmer at £140, Banbridge farmer at £137, Banbridge farmer at £136, Ballynahinch farmer at £128, Dromara farmer at £127, at £126 and Banbridge farmer at £126 at £122,

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer £140, Rathfriland farmer £114 and Drumlee farmer at £112.

Breeding ram £180, £170 and £150.

Advertisement