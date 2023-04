The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old. Topped to £405 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf for a Lisburn farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1310 for a 492k Charolais from Newry farmer.

Fat cows topped £1570 for 760k Stabiliser.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1700 for 610k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1690 for 672k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Portadown farmer Friesian £395, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Dromara farmer Hereford at £350, Ballyward farmer Charolais at £325, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Aberdeen Angus at £310 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £310.

Heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £355, Ballyward farmer Charolais at £350, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £335, Dromara farmer Hereford at £325, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Dromara farmer hereford at £280, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270 and Armagh farmer Belgian Blue at £250.

Weanling male calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 246k at £835 (340), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 276k at £890 (323), Limousin 236k at £750 (318), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 240k at £720 (300), Newry farmer Charolais 492k at £1310, Charolais 508k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £1270, Newry farmer Charolais 462k at £1200, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 446k at £1200, Aberdeen Angus 424k at £1160, Aberdeen Angus 456k at £1150, Warrenpoint farmer Charolais 406k at £1090 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £1080, Aberdeen Angus 398k at £1070.

Weanling heifer calves

Newry farmer Charolais 396k at £1190 (301), Annaclone farmer Limousin 324k at £960 (296), Rostrevor farmer Limousin 288k at £850 (295), Newry farmer Charolais 396k at £1190, Charolais 406k at £1180, Charolais 408k at £1170, Charolais 412k at £1090, Charolais 402k at £1090, Charolais 376k at £1080, Charolais 410k at £1060, Annaclone farmer Charolais 422k at £1050, Warrenpoint farmer Charolais 376k at £980 and Annaclone farmer Limousin 324k at £960.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Newcastle farmer Stabiliser 760k at £1570, Banbridge farmer Hereford 724k at £1460, Maze farmer Hereford 536k at £1440, Dromara farmer Friesian 586k at £1440, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 610k at £1350, Belgian Blue 606k at £1350, Downpatrick farmer Hereford 696k at £1310, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 608k at £1290, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 582k at £1220, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 610k at £1080 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian 614k at £1000.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 488k at £1490 (306), Dromara farmer Charolais 422k at £1280 (304), Charolais 410k at £1200 (293) Newcastle farmer Charolais 610k at £1700, Charolais 564k at £1590, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 542k at £1550, Newcastle farmer Stabiliser 574k at £1530, Annalong farmer Charolais 540k at £1500, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 488k at £1490, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 518k at £1440, Dromara farmer Charolais 480k at £1360 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 462k at £1290.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Limousin 440k at £1470 (334), Limousin 472k at £1370 (291), Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 578k at £1660 (288), Rathfriland farmer Hereford 672k at £1690, Belgian Blue 578k at £1660, Hereford 604k at £1620, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 556k at £1590, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 622k at £1580, Aberdeen Angus 608k at £1570, Aberdeen Angus 608k at £1530, Castlewellan farmer Montbeliarde 728k at £1480, Newry farmer Limousin 440k at £1470, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 592k at £1460, Castlewellan farmer Friesian 868k at £1460 and Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 538k at £1440.,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £6.20 a kilo for 22kg at £136.50.

Fat ewes topped at £204 for a Texel ewe from a Ardarragh farmer.

More ewes over the £190 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £185.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 30k at £149, Newry farmer 24k at £147.50, Dromara farmer 28k at £145, Rathfriland farmer 28.4k at £145, Dromara farmer 25k at £143, Bryansford farmer 25.5k at £142, Newcastle farmer 24k at £142, Annalong farmer 23.5k at £140, Dromara farmer 23.6k at £138.50 and Banbridge farmer 22k at £136.50.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 38.4k at £164, Castlewellan farmer 30.2k at £152, Katesbridge farmer 30.7kg at £149, Poyntzpass farmer 31.5k at £146. Hilltown farmer 28.5k at £146, Banbridge farmer 29.9k at £146, Kilkeel farmer 32k at £145, Kilkeel farmer 31k at £145, Ardaragh farmer 30k at £143 and Dromara farmer 27.3k at £142.

Fat ewes

Ardarragh farmer at £204, Banbridge farmer at £196, Dromara farmer at £182, Dromara farmer at £182, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Ardarragh farmer at £176, Newcastle farmer at £176, Scarva farmer at £176, Katesbridge farmer at £174 and Kilkeel farmer at £170.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer at £172, Banbridge farmer at £150 and Dromore farmer at £125.

Ewes and lambs

Hamiltonbawn farmer at £240, at £230 and at £220.