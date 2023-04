The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old.

Topped to £625 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1420 for a 458k Limousin from Ballyward farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1680 for 810k, Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers topped £1420 for 534k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1500 for 600k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue £625, Belgian Blue at £625, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £600, Hereford at £600, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £600, Belgian Blue at £570, Belgian Blue at £515 and Banbridge farmer Hereford at £510, Hereford at £510.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Hereford at £440, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais at £360, Newry farmer Simmental at £340, Simmental at £330, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £270, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £205 and Dromore farmer Hereford at £180.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 398k at £1370 (344), Ballyward farmer Limousin 350k at £1090 (312), Limousin 458k at £1420 (310), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 274k at £830 (303), Ballyward farmer Limousin 458k at £1420, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 398k at £1370, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 392k at £1140, Charolais 382k at £1140, Charolais 422k at £1130, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 460k at £1110, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 444k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Limousin 350k at £1090, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 404k at £1080 and Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue 428k at £1080.

Weanling heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Limousin 272k at £890 (327), Ballyward farmer Blonde 396k at £1190 (301), Saintfield farmer Limousin 288k at £860 (299), Ballyward farmer Blonde 396k at £1190, Saintfield farmer Limousin 476k at £1070, Annaclone farmer Simmental 382k at £980, Saintfield farmer Limousin 378k at £900, Annaclone farmer Limousin 272k at £890, Saintfield farmer Limousin 288k at £860, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus 314k at £860 and Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue 324k at £790, European Angus 302k at £780.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 810k at £1680, Lisburn farmer Fck 640k at £1110, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 556k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Simmental 450k at £920, lisburn farmer Friesian 606k at £920, Ballyward farmer Montbeliarde 576k at £840, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 568k at £700, Ballyward farmer Holstein 544k at £680 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 428k at £500,

Springing cows

Waringstown farmer Hereford cow at £1240, Charolais cow at £1200 and Ballyward farmer Limousin bull at £2400.

Store heifers

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 384k at £1060 (276), Ballyward farmer Limousin 522k at £1390 (266), Limousin 534k at £1420 (266), Ballyward farmer Limousin 534k at £1420, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 632k at £1390, Ballyward farmer Limousin 522k at £1390, Armagh farmer Simmental 524k at £1380, Ballyward farmer Limousin 556k at £1360, Loughbrickland farmer Limousin 546k at £1340, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 532k at £1320, Ballyward farmer Limousin 526k at £1320 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford 560k at £1300, Belgian Blue 568k at £1300.

Bullocks

Armagh farmer Limousin 318k at £915 (288), Limousin 340k at £960 (283), Saler 338k at £950 (282), Ballyward farmer Limousin 600k at £1500, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 624k at £1400, Hereford 578k at £1370, Simmental 538k at £1320, Portadown farmer Friesian 622k at £1310, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 472k at £1260, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 534k at £1250, Armagh farmer Simmental 448k at £1220, Newry farmer Limousin 458k at £1200 and Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 438k at £1200,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.72 a kilo for 21kg at £120.

Fat ewes topped at £196 for a Texel ewe from a Ballymartin farmer.

More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £170.

Spring lambs

Bryansford farmer 26.6k at £136, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £135.50, Kilkeel farmer 18.3k at £128, Cabra farmer 23.4k at £127, Antrim farmer 22.4k at £121.50 and Dromara farmer 21k at £120.

Hoggets

Downpatrick farmer 38k at £149, Banbridge farmer 36k at £140, Downpatrick farmer 32.3kg at £138.50, Rathfriland farmer 32k at £135.50. Dromara farmer 32.5k at £135, Ballyward farmer 34k at £135, Rathfriland farmer 30.8k at £134, Downpatrick farmer 35k at £133.50, Rathfriland farmer 31.9k at £133.50 and Dromore farmer 32k at £133.

Fat ewes

Ballymartin farmer at £196, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £194, Dromara farmer at £188, Scarva farmer at £186, Downpatrick farmer at £179, Castlewellan farmer at £178, Dromara farmer at £178, Scarva farmer at £176, at £176 and Banbridge farmer at £174.

Fat rams

Loughbrickland farmer at £174, Castlewellan farmer at £130 and Newry farmer at £107.

