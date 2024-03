Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £540 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Annaclone farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1430 for a 484kg from Annaclone farmer.

Fat cows topped £1380 for 722k Simmental.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves at £1070.

Heifers topped £1350 for 514k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1560 for 576k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus at £540, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £535, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £425, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £300, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £300 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £295.

Heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue at £335, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Annalong farmer Limousin at £265, Ballyroney farmer Friesian at £210, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue at £210, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £205, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £205 and Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.28 pence per kilo.

Weanling calves sold to super trade, Annaclone farmer Limousin 484k at £1430, Limousin 476k at £1390, Limousin 470k at £1370, Limousin 446k at £1240, Limousin 388k at £1140, Dromore farmer Limousin 332k at £1040, Limousin 302k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 360k at £990, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 338k at £980 and Saintfeild farmer Limousin 336k at £940.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.52 pence per kilo.

Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 456k at £1260, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 350k at £1130, Saintfield farmer Limousin 310kg at £1090, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 350k at £1080, Charolais 406k at £1080, Armagh farmer Hereford 436k at £1060, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 362k at £1050, Charolais 332k at £1020, Limousin 362k at £1020 and Saintfield farmer Limousin 364k at £1010.

Fat cows

Hillsborough farmer Simmental 722k at £1380, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 600kg at £1280, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 472k at £1150, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 494k at £1070, Hillsborough farmer Friesian 638k at £950, Dromara farmer Friesian 622k at £920 and Ballyroney Friesian 556k at £700, Friesian 540k at £580.

Cows and calves

Katesbridge farmer Hereford cow and at £1070 and Loughbrickland farmer Friesian cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1060.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £3.15 pence per kilo.

Dromore farmer Limousin 514k at £1350, Charolais 494k at £1300, Limousin 450k at £1270, Belgian Blue 424k at £1270, Ballyward farmer Hereford 486k at £1250, Dromore farmer Charolais 430k at £1250, Charolais 446k at £1180, Charolais 466k at £1180, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 508k at £1180 and Dromore farmer Limousin 412k at £1180.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.95 pence per kilo.

Mayobridge farmer Hereford 576k at £1560, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 540k at £1510, Hereford 564k at £1480, Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1420, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 528k at £1400, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 532k at £1390, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 470k at £1380, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 564k at £1380, Mayobridge farmer Hereford 526k at £1310 and Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue 460k at £1310.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade, with 400 fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £7.55 a kilo for 22kg at £166.

Fat ewes topped at £218.

More ewes over the £188 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £184.

Spring lambs

Kilkeel farmer 27k at £175, Ballynahinch farmer 23.5k at £170, Ballyward farmer 34k at £167, Kilkeel farmer 22k at £166, Castlewellan farmer 22k at £165, Dromara farmer 22.5k at £150 and Castlewellan farmer 24.5k at £150.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 28.40k at £188, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £175, Dromore farmer 26.80k at £175, Rathfriland farmer 31.70k at £174, Castlewellan farmer 29.80k at £172, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £172, Castlewellan farmer 30.20k at £171, Dromara farmer 29k at £171, Lurgan farmer 30k at £170 and Ballyroney farmer 26k at £170.

Fat ewes

Castlewellan farmer at £218, Hilltown farmer at £188, Kilcoo farmer at £184, Kilkeel farmer at £180, Newry farmer at £180. Ballyward farmer at £178, Rathfriland farmer at £176, Castlewellan farmer at £172, Hilltown farmer at £172 and Kilkeel farmer at £170.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer at £190, at £174, Banbridge farmer at £168, Ballynahinch farmer at £158, Rathfriland farmer at £153, Loughbrickland farmer at £138, Kilkeel farmer at £138 and Kilkeel farmer at £135.

Ewes and lambs

Kilkeel farmer at £280, Castlewellan farmer £280 at £270 at £245 at £240, Banbridge farmer at £235 and Katesbridge farmer at £230.