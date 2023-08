The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £380 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1150 for a 428kg Charolais from Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1100 for 520k Fleckvieh.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1550.

Heifers topped £1410 for 576k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1450 for 604k British Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Lisburn farmer Simmental £305, Hillsborough farmer Limousin at £290, Limousin at £290, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £285, Simmental at £255, Simmental at £250, Simmental at £230 and Ballynahinch farmer, Belgian Blue at £210.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Belgium Blue at £380, Belgian Blue at £380, Belgian Blue at £380, Aberdeen Angus at £330, British Blue at £315, British Blue at £315, British Blue at £300, British Blue at £300, British Blue at £300 and British Blue at £300.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 428k at £1150, Limousin 406k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Belgium Blue 378k at £1010, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 456k at £990, Kilkeel farmer Belgium Blue 350k at £910, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 422k at £900, Aberdeen Angus 434k at £890, Kilkeel farmer Belgium Blue 344k at £860, Belgium Blue 306k at £780 and Downpatrick farmer Limousin 332k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 324k at £710, Craigavon farmer Aberdeen Angus 224k at £500, Aberdeen Angus 226k at £480 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 248k at £420.

Fat cows

Aghalee farmer Blue 520kg at £1100, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 656kg at £960, Aghalee farmer and Belgium Blue 576kg at £860, Aberdeen Angus 522kg at £780, Aberdeen Angus 448kg at £570.

Cows and calves

Lisburn farmer Belgium Blue cow and Limousin heifer calf at £1550.

Heifers

Dromore farmer Belgium Blue 576k at £1410, Belgium Blue 564k at £1380, Belgium Blue 558k at £1280, Belgium Blue 522k at £1270, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 548k at £1250, Lisburn farmer Limousin 482k at £1240, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 534k at £1190, Belgium Blue 526k at £1190 and Dromore farmer Belgium Blue 496k at £1140, Belgium Blue 526k at £1130.

Bullocks

Hillsborough farmer British Blue 604k at £1450, Limousin 560k at £1370, Belgium Blue 536k at £1360, Newry farmer Limousin 554k at £1350, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 546k at £1250, British Blue 514k at £1250, Scarva farmer Friesian 630k at £1130, Newry farmer Shorthorn 522k at £1070, Scarva farmer Holstein, 572k at £1050 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 502k at £1040.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a steady Trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again, Rostrevor farmer topped the sale at £5.42 a kilo for 14kg at £76.

Fat ewes topped at £170.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £130.

Lambs

Dromara farmer 24.7k at £116, Newry farmer 24.4k at £112, Dromore farmer 23.7k at £110, Ballyroney farmer 24.1k at £110, Seaforde farmer 22.7k at £107, Hilltown farmer 23.2k at £107, Katesbride farmer 23k at £106, Loughbrickland farmer 22.4k at £105 and Kilkeel farmer 22.6k at £105.

Fat ewes

Ewes topped at £170, Loughbrickland farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £166, Rathfriland farmer at £165, Corbet farmer at £161, Dromore farmer at £161, Annaclone farmer at £140, Corbet farmer at £139, Hilltown farmer at £137 and Dromara farmer at £130.

Fat rams

Ballygowan farmer at £200, farmer at £195, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Hilltown farmer at £132, Kilkeel farmer at £109 and Dundrum farmer at £105 and £100.

Breeding ewes

Kilkeel farmer £160.