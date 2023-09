Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weanling bull calves topped to £1340 for a 398kg Limousin from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £990 for 636k Aberdeen Angus.

Cows and calves topped £1770.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1540 for 516k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1580 for 598k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh £520, Fleckvieh at £400, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Aberdeen Angus at £350, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £340, Hereford at £340, Shorthorn at £340, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £330 and Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £330.

Heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue at £440, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £340, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £340, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £340, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £330, Castlewellan farmer Hereford at £310, Aberdeen Angus at £300, Belgian Blue at £300 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to super trade, Ballyward farmer Limousin 398k at £1340, Charolais 396k at £1340, Charolais 352k at £1340, Charolais 378k at £1330, Charolais 372k at £1290, Charolais 348k at £1250, Charolais 354k at £1150, Charolais 330k at £1120, Charolais 324k at £1110 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 396k at £1080.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Charolais 356k at £1040, Charolais 336k at £1030, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 422k at £1020, Ballyward farmer Charolais 368kg at £990, Charolais 324k at £940. Charolais 324k at £935, Charolais 344k at £920, Charolais 316k at £900, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 390k at £890 andBallyward farmer Charolais 298k at £860.

Cows and calves

Ballyward farmer Charolais cow and Charolais calf at £1770. Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1240.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 636kg at £990.

Heifers

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 516k at £1540, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 606k at £1460, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 584k at £1450, Newry farmer Limousin 568k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 610k at £1420, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 568k at £1400, Simmental 550k at £1370, Simmental 564k at £1340, Aberdeen Angus 592k at £1320 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 538k at £1290.

Bullocks

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 598k at £1580, Ballyward farmer Limousin 4562k at £1570, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 552k at £1530, Charolais 530k at £1490, Aberdeen Angus 500k at £1490, Ballyward farmer Simmental 592k at £1490, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 484k at £1460, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 504k at £1460, Charolais 546k at £1450 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus, 530k at £1450.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 12.4kg at £68.50., Fat ewes topped at £127. More ewes over the £115 mark this week with plainer ewes from £70 to £100.

Lambs

Ardarragh farmer 30k at £138, 27k at £127, 32k at £117, Katesbridge farmer 26.3k at £116.5, Closkelt farmer 26.9k at £116, Newcastle farmer 25k at £115, 24k at £114.50, Rathfriland farmer 24.8k at £113. Ballynahinch farmer 24.5k at £112.50 and Kilcoo farmer 23.5k at £112.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £127, Ballyward farmer at £120, Banbridge farmer at £118, Newcastle farmer at £112, Banbridge farmer at £102, Kilkeel farmer at £98, Crossgar farmer at £93, Banbridge farmer at £92. Crossgar farmer at £92 and Banbridge farmer at £89.

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer at £126, Ardarragh farmer at £120 and Imdel farmer at £118.

Breeding ewes

Newry farmer £150.

Breeding rams

Banbridge farmer at £235, £180, Newry farmer at £170,