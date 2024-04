Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ewes and lambs: Kilkeel farmer £240, Banbridge farmer £240, Kilkeel farmer £218, Banbridge farmer £210, Kilkeel farmer £208, Kilkeel farmer £200, Kilcoo farmer £200.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £193, Mayobridge farmer £190, Hilltown farmer £190, Hilltown farmer £188, Leitrim farmer £186, Hilltown farmer £184, Kilkeel farmer £180, Kilkeel farmer £173, Hillsborough farmer £172, Hilltown farmer £170, Ballyward farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £166, Hillsborough farmer £162, Ballyward farmer £160, Kilkeel farmer £156, Hillsborough farmer £154, Castlewellan farmer £150, Kilcoo farmer £148, Castlewellan farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £146, Downpatrick farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £139, Hilltown farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £130, Cabra farmer £126, Katesbridge farmer £124 and Mayobridge farmer £122.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £195 for 31.5kg (619ppk), Rathfriland farmer £186 for 31.1kg (598ppk), Kilkeel farmer £185 for 34.8kg (531ppk), Ballyward farmer £174 for 28.7kg (606ppk), Bryansford farmer £170 for 24kg (708ppk), Hilltown farmer £170 for 25.6kg (664ppk), Katesbridge farmer £168 for 22kg (764ppk), Attical farmer £165 for 27kg (611ppk), Mayobridge farmer £160 for 24kg (666ppk), Hilltown farmer £158 for 25.5kg (619ppk), Ballyward farmer £157 for 24.1kg (651ppk), Mayobridge farmer £148 for 22.6kg (655ppk), Kilkeel farmer £145 for 23.6kg (614ppk), Downpatrick farmer £140.50 for 21.3kg (660ppk), Kilkeel farmer £139 for 21.8kg (637ppk), Ardglass farmer £138 for 22.2kg (621ppk), Rathfriland farmer £137 for 22kg (622ppk), Rathfriland farmer £137 for 22kg (623ppk), Castlewellan farmer £133 for 22kg (604ppk), Mayobridge farmer £131 for 21.6kg (606ppk), Mayobridge farmer £130 for 21.5kg (604ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 21kg (609ppk), Banbridge farmer £127 for 19.9kg (638ppk) and Dromara farmer £122 for 20.1kg (607ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 6th April saw fat cows sell to £1800, heifers to £1830 and weanling bullocks to £1670.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1800 for 662kg (272ppk), Hilltown farmer £1670 for 690kg (242ppk) and £1540 for 686kg (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 742kg (203ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 634kg (236ppk), Banbridge farmer £1410 for 582kg (242ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1340 for 624kg (214ppk), Cabra farmer £1320 for 628kg (210ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1120 for 460kg (243ppk).

Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £1900, Kilcoo farmer £1640 and £1610, Kilcoo farmer £1580, Banbridge farmer £1520 and Rostrevor farmer £1400.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £1300 for 364kg (357ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 438kg (297ppk), Burren farmer £1260 for 360kg (350ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 374kg (336ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 430kg (293ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 388kg (317ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 366kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 302kg (390ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 382kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 364kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1140 for 390kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 318kg (352ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 356kg (312ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 360kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 322kg (338ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 366kg (295ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 334kg (320ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1050 for 370kg (283ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 358kg (290ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 340kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 346kg (289ppk), Burren farmer £890 for 292kg (304ppk) and Hilltown farmer £880 for 288kg (306ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Burren farmer £1670 for 408kg (409ppk) and £1500 for 400kg (375ppk), Banbridge farmer £1500 for 408kg (368ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 432kg (335ppk), Burren farmer £1340 for 328kg (408ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 398kg (311ppk), Burren farmer £1220 for 316kg (386ppk), Hilltown farmer £1210 for 372kg (325ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 388kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 386kg (311ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 378kg (317ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 350kg (342ppk), Burren farmer £1190 for 370kg (322ppk), Newry farmer £1190 for 326kg (365ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 344kg (343ppk), Newry farmer £1130 for 330kg (342ppk), Burren farmer £1110 for 352kg (315ppk) and £1100 for 356kg (309ppk), Newry farmer £1070 for 312kg (343ppk), Burren farmer £1040 for 344kg (302ppk), Newry farmer £1040 for 340kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 304kg (303ppk), Kilkeel farmer £900 for 300kg (300ppk) and, Rostrevor farmer £860 for 250kg (344ppk).

Heifers: Jerrettspass farmer £1830 for 612kg (299ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1720 for 632kg (272ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 592kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1580 for 548kg (288ppk), Cabra farmer £1530 for 598kg (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1480 for 548kg (270ppk), Cabra farmer £1420 for 464kg (306ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1400 for 536kg (261ppk), Cabra farmer £1380 for 502kg (275ppk), Cabra farmer £1350 for 440kg (307ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1300 for 474kg (274ppk) and £1280 for 428kg (299ppk), Cabra farmer £1280 for 436kg (293ppk), Cabra farmer £1250 for 420kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 418kg (284ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1150 for 394kg (291ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 384kg (296ppk).