Weather yet again delays liberation

It was another testing event and yet again lots of birds missing at the clock checking.

Its turning out a season to remember, already some organisations have adjusted the remainder of their young bird programmes, and many lofts have pulled the plug. This race turned out a major success for Hillsborough and Maze with Lyons and Kennedy winning 1st and 2nd Open with the top two birds in Section E followed by Lavery Bros 3rd and 4th Open with the top two birds in Section D and Jeff Greenaway with two birds. The race was very kindly sponsored by Harmony Lofts.

NIPA Gowran Park 438/11,694

1-1G Lyons and Kennedy Hills and Maze 1371, 2-2G Lyons and Kennedy 1371, 3-1D Lavery Bros Hills and Maze 1367, 4-2D Lavery Bros 1367, 5-3D J Greenaway Hills and Maze 1367, 6-4D J Greenaway 1364, 7-1C Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel 1364, 8-3G J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1348, 9-5D J Greenaway 1347, 10-1E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1347, 11-2C Grattan Bros and Speers Eastway 1345, 12-4G B Havern Millvale 1344, 13-6D Smyth and Adams Lisburn and Dist 1341, 14-7D Lavery Bros 1341, 15-8D Lavery Bros 1341, 16-9D M Russell Dromara 1330, 17-5G O Markey Ballyholland 1324, 18-6G Chloe Chambers Newry and Dist 1324, 19-2E D Carville and Son 1322, 20-7G A Feeney and Son Gilford 1320.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 39/885 – G and S Smith Cookstown 1224, G and S Smith 1224, G Marshall Cookstown 1223.

Section B 67/1347 – J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena and District 1296, Mr and Mrs Robinson Ahoghill Flying Club 1275, John Millar Randalstown 1250.

Section C 70/1707 – Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel HPS 1364, Grattan Bros and Speers Eastway 1345, K Shaw Wheatfield 1316.

Section D 49/1379 – Lavery Bros Hillsborough and Maze 1367, Lavery Bros 1367, J Greenaway Hillsborough and Maze 1367.

Section E 108/3743 – Sean Curran Lurgan Soc 1347, D Carville and Son Lurgan Social 1322, Rafferty and Toman Gilford 1318.

Section F 24/544 – P Byrne and Son Crossgar HPS 1266, McComb Bros Killyleagh Central 1255, Colin Hutchinson Comber Central 1249.

Section G 38/1518 – Lyons and Kennedy Hillsborough and Maze 1371, Lyons and Kennedy 1371, J F McCabe and Son Newry and District 1348.

Section H 43/571 – Stevie Eglington Cookstown 1109, 1096, 1096.

NIPA Race/Date

Gowran Park Monday 16th August 2021 - Liberation at 10.45am in Lt Westerly wind.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland and District HPS – K Carolan 1222, Danny Carolan 1212, P and R McElhatton 1210, 1204, Tadhg Kelly 1196, B Morgan 1148. Congratulations Kevin Carolan the winner of today’s race from Gowran park.

Coleraine Premier HPS 11/265 – T and J McDonald 1178, B and D Coyle 1162, Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin 1159, J McSeveney 1159, M and J Howard and Son 1159, Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin 1154. T and J McDonald takes the Red Card today.

Coleraine and County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1153, 1075, W and W Murdock 1030. Well done Terence 1st and 2nd.

Cookstown Social – G and S Smith 1224, 1224, G Marshall 1223, 1223, G and S Smith 1219, J Campbell and Son 1210.

Dungannon – Isbaner Barttec 1154, 1146, Eamon Bleeks 1132.

Windsor Social 4/110 – B and R Watton 1166, R and J Parke 1118, 1117, C Parke 1081, R and J Parke 1068, B and R Watton 1060. Well done B and R Watton.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 6/61 – M Rabbett Snr 929, A Mitchell 863, Lexi McCloskey 839, E Quigley 812. Ray McMonagle 796. Amelia Earhart race result from Gorran Park well done to Mickey Rabbits has taken the top spot this week again congratulations and well done on a disaster of race with bad returns.

Derry and District 9/178 – Paul Hegarty 1025, Matt and John McDaid 998, A McCrudden 936, D Canning 930, Paul Hegarty 927, A McCrudden 908. Well done Paul good flying.

Foyle RPS 7/102 – T Bradley 1030, H McNulty 1015, Paul Maxwell Jun 1000, T Bradley 936, Paul Maxwell Jun 927, 927. Very well-done Tony.

Limavady – R McIlmoyle 967, R Witherow 957, 956, 938, R McIlmoyle 916, R Witherow 910.

Londonderry PRS 2/35 -1st: L. Flanagan and Son 957.602, 2nd: L. Flanagan and Son 912.252, 3rd: L. Flanagan and Son 896.081, 4th: L. Flanagan and Son 890.878, 5th: N. Murray 817.134, 6th: N. Murray 810.622. Tough fly for the local birds in today’s race. Once again, the Glenbrae Lofts of Leo Flanagan and Son take the top spot in the Waterside club. Top flying Leo well done.

Maiden City 5/44 – 1 F Ramsay 1025.356, 2 P Mc Laughlin 999.060, 3 F Ramsay 927.804, 4 R Lyle 908.007, 5 F Ramsay 882.080, 6 P Mc Laughlin 827.728. Well done to Frankie putting 6 in the result in another testing race for this year’s youngsters

Mourne and District – David Booth 937, 892, 856.

Strabane and District 11/94 – Edward McGettigan 994, T Ferguson 985, N McGavigan 979, T Ferguson 932, R McAteer 916, T Ferguson 914. Yesterday’s result from yet another difficult race for young birds, well done Eddie.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/110 – Mr and Mrs Robinson 1275, Young McManus and Sons 1189, J Smyth and Son 1154, 1138, Young McManus and Sons 1121, Mr and Mrs Robinson 1113. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – C Moore 1080.

Ballymena and District HPS 5/64 – J Eagleson and Sons 1296, W and J Smyth 1218, Blair and Rankin 1161, J Eagleson and Sons 1119, C and D Jackson 1119, Blair and Rankin 1110.

Ballymoney HPS 11/254 – D Dixon 1160, Young and Gibson 1154, D and H Stuart 1150, J Hutchinson and Son 1140, D Dixon 1139, D and H Stuart 1121. This is the result of the Ballymoney HPS race from Gowran Park toughest race of the year.

Broughshane and District HPS 4/48 – D Houston and Son 1239, T and M Morrow 1183, D Houston and Son 1108, T and M Morrow 1092, Smyth and Wylie 1008, 999.

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1217, 1195, J and J Greer 1187, Gary Gibson 1155.

Crumlin and District 6/142 – K Carson and Son 1216, McConville Bros 1184, 1168, S Thompson 1147, R and S Hope 1139, Fleming Bros 1107.

Harryville HPS 8/158 – K and K Kernohan 1241, 1241, J Rock 1237, A McBride 1223, R H Clements 1218, W and D Rodgers 1215.

Kells and District 4/67 – Surgenor Bros 1238, A Barkley and Son 1091, Surgenor Bros 1075, 1066, 1058, 1026. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley and Son 1091, Surgenor Bros 1026, McFarlane and Agnew 955. I have had the very sad news that Alan Barkley has passed away suddenly at RVH Belfast, long-time member of the Kells and District and the loft has raced for 50 years. The loft were not only top racers, but Alan was dedicated to the Show Scene and was Show Secretary for numerous seasons and ran the Open Show. He also supported all the local clubs and was ever present aa the many Open Shows, although they are in decline, and A Barkley and Son won many cards up to Best in Show and Best Opposite Sex. He also made himself available to judge locally and was a regular visitor to Ballymena and District, he will be sadly missed. As a mark of respect, the local club won’t be sending birds to the next race. A graveside Service was held at Connor New Cemetery last Saturday. Donations if desired for Royal Victoria Hospital I.C.U c/o James Stevenson and Son, 30 Cushendall Road, Ballymena. Sincere condolences to wife Rae and the entire family circle at this sad time

Muckamore HPS 5/130 – D J Thompson 1186, S and N Maginty 1172, S and J Bones and T Yates 1147, 1115, Magill and Lavery 1105, S and N Maginty 1072. Well done Dessie on topping Muckamore HPS from Gowan Park today.

Randalstown HPS 2/66 – J Millar 1250, 1132, 1112, Stewart Bros 1102, 1090, J Millar 1089. Yet another winner for Secretary John Millar.

Rasharkin and District HPS 7/167 – T Whyte 1220, 1203, J and M Milliken 1159, F Barkley 1128, 1105, W McFetridge 1083. Danny Dixon – 1160, 1139. Congratulations to Trevor Whyte taking top spots from a Tough race from Gowran park

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J and E Calvin 1289, 1289, 1285, G Buckley and Son 1279, R Buckley 1276, 1275. The Queen returns to the top this week again. Eileen and Jinkie Calvin take the first 3 positions today from a hard race with the wind not suiting their loft in a WNW wind. Making this 4 out of 5 wins in young birds so far. They are racing VDB from Darren Catterson P and D Stud. There will be a lot of fanciers scratching their heads this week and rising early to try and beat them.

Armagh HPS 6/241 – D C and P McArdle 1250, 1249, E and M Curran 1243, 1213, 1209, D C and P McArdle 1205. Armagh result Gowran Park well done D and C and P McArdle.

Beechpark Social – G and P Lavery 1274.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins and Douglas 1232, Joe Brown 1207, Collins and Douglas 1191.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1246, 1246, 1246.

Edgarstown 9/373 – 1st S Roycroft 1312, 2nd G and C Simmons 1293, 3rd G and C Simmons 1293, 4th G and C Simmons 1292, 5th S Roycroft 1282, 6th S and E Buckley 1275. Side Bet - 1st J Trotter, 2nd S Roycroft. Well done Steven and daughter Lucy on another fine result from a testing race and to make it their 3rd win a loft in form. Their winner was bred by Joe Brown, also well done to all in the result.

Gilford and District 8/315 – Rafferty and Toman 1318, 1259, A Feeney and Son 1242, Rafferty and Toman 1235, O Fitzpatrick 1215, Rafferty and Toman 1215. Gilford RPS Growan Park club results well done Rafferty and Toman.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1268, 1268, 1264, 1246, C Duke and Sons 1237, 1214.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 1263, Nelson Weir 1254, Sam Corrigan 1241, Nelson Weir 1219.

Lurgan Social 17/473 – S Curran 1347, D Carville and Son 1322, S Curran 1316, C J and B Ferris 1309, D Carville and Son 1308, S Anderson and Son 1305. Lurgan social HPS Gowran Park. Well done Sean and all on the result.

Markethill 5/191 – J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1299, 1298, 1298, 1297, R McCracken 1290, 1290. Well done the two John’s taking the first four.

Monaghan 8/295 – W Walker 1186, R Mulligan 1174, 1144, G Swift 1140, 1139, K Allister 1137. Monaghan HPS results from today’s Gowran Park, congratulations to Billy Walker taking his second young bird Red Card.

Portadown and Drumcree – J Whitten and Son 1300, J Sterritt 1266, J Whitten and Son 1261, J Gordon 1246, A McDonald 1238, G Matchett 1231. 2 Bird Club - 1. Sloan and Reid, 2. J Sterritt. Nomination - 1. J Sterritt, 2. B Creaney. Young Jay delighted in winning today’s race from Gowran Park, we would like to thank Wayne Doonan for breeding the winner. Well done to the members in the top ten.

Wilton Cross 7/145 – H T and J Larkin 1288, G Douglas 1241, 1241, 1239, Toman and Hamill 1233, G Douglas 1232. The Larkin boys schooling the old fella today winning the club with a young bird kindly reared for them from our good friends Martin and Michael Johnston, thanks very much gentlemen, and congratulations to all in the result.

The INFC are considering moving the young bird channel national which is due to be flown on Wednesday 1st September (weather permitting) from Penzance to Bude. This recommendation is due to the difficult young bird season we have been experiencing to date.

Very sad news of a great Bondhill HPS pigeon racer thoughts and prayers are with all the Robinson family as this same time. RIP Malcolm. David West PO. He was the winner of the Penzance Young Bird National 2016 is one of Ireland’s top fanciers, Malcolm Robinson of the Bondhill club. Malcolm has a prolific record going back a number of years and some of the highlights are 3rd and 5th Open King’s Cup 1996, Winners of the Harkness Rose Bowl in 2000 for the best two bird average from King’s Cup, 1st Open NIPA Lamballe Old Bird Derby 2003, 5th Open King’s Cup 2011, Hall of Fame winner in 2011 for a pigeon three times in the prizes from King’s Cup and 6th Open Yearling National 2015, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018.

The fifth young bird race of the season was from Gowran Park in County Kilkenny. The NIPA released their 11,694 birds on Monday 16th August at 10.45am in light westerly winds. At the home end the wind was north westerly, and the race turned out another tough test for the young birds. Johnston Eagleson and Sons of Ballymena and District clocked the best bird in the local area at 14.20pm to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B on 1296ypm. Their winner a blue chequer hen was 9 minutes clear in the town. The sire is Van Den Bulck and was purchased from Trevor Simpson of York and is a grandson of both “Kittel” and “Best Kittel” while the Lambrecht dam and her nestmate were purchased in a kit of 6 young birds from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin in 2020. She has won numerous prizes and her nestmate won 2 x1st in the old bird season including 3rd Combine Fermoy. Sire is a son of Jackie’s good 38 cock and dam a sister to his famous 02 hen. The Eagleson loft has now topped the Combine on three occasions this season. Next best and runners up in both the Combine and Section were Mr and Mrs Robinson of Ahoghill on 1275 followed by John Miller of Randalstown on 1250 who was winning for the fifth race on the trot.

Keith and Ken Kernohan had the best two birds in Harryville HPS both doing velocity1241, their winner was bred from the best of their Vermeerbergen stock. Davy Houston and Son topped Broughshane doing 1239, Surgenor Bros best in Kells 1238, Trevor Whyte had the best two birds in Rasharkin and District 1220 and Gary Gibson had the top two in Cullybackey on 1217. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Gowran Park 30/626 - J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1296, Mr and Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1275, John Miller Randalstown 1250, D Houston and Son Associate 1239, Surgenor Bros Kells 1238, J Rock Associate 1237, A McBride Associate 1223, T Whyte Rasharkin 1220, R H Clements Associate 1218, W and J Smyth Ballymena 1218, G Gibson Associate 1217, T Whyte Rasharkin 1203, A McBride Associate 1201, G Gibson Associate 1195, A McBride Associate 1191, Young and McManus Ahoghill 1189, R H Clements Associate 1188, G Gibson Associate 1187, T and M Morrow Associate 1183, J Rock Associate 1181.

NIPA Section B 67/1347 – J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena and District 1296, Mr and Mrs Robinson Ahoghill Flying Club 1275, John Millar Randalstown 1250, K and K Kernohan and Sons Harryville 1241, K and K Kernohan and Sons 1241, D Houston and Son Broughshane 1239, Surgenor Bros Kells and District 1238, J Rock Harryville 1237, A McBride Harryville 1223, T Whyte Rasharkin and Dist 1220.

Coleraine Triangle Gowran Park – T and J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1178, B and R Watton Windsor Soc 1166, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1162, Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1159, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1159, M and J Howard and Son Coleraine Prem 1159, Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin 1154, T McCrudden Coleraine and County Derry 1153, L Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1136, Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin 1129, A McDonnell 1120, 1119, R and J Parke Windsor Soc 1118, 1117, B and D Coyle 1113. T and J McDonald takes the Red Card today.

Macmillan Cancer Race – S Gage Windsor Soc 1549, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1409, J McDowell and Sons Ballymoney 1365, L Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1355, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1347, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1341, D Platt Coleraine and County Derry 1333, B and D Coyles Coleraine Prem 1329, 1329, F Barkley Rasharkin 1315. Well done Stephen Gage, well out in front super pigeon down this end and a nice we £800 to go with it.

Macmillan Cancer ace from Roscrea. Prize giving as follows.

1st £800.00 S Gage Windsor Social 1549, 2nd £300.00 S Diamond Coleraine Premier 1409, 3rd £150.00 J McDowell andSons Ballymoney 1365, 4th £50.00. Lawrence Hanson andSon Coleraine Premier 1355, 5th £50.00 Frazers Feeds (gift card) Steele and Mc Neil Rasharkin and District 1347, 6th £50.00 Cyril H Beattie (gift card) W McFetridge Rasharkin and District 1341, 7th £50.00 from North Coast Classic

D Platt Coleraine and County Derry 1333, 8th 5 Bags of corn from Blue Devil Lofts

(Henry McLaughlin) B and D Coyles Coleraine Premier 1329, 9th 4 Bags of corn from Richmond Feeds Coleraine B and D Coyles Coleraine Premier 1329, 10th 3 Bags of corn from Causeway Geotech Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin Coleraine Premier,

11th two bags of corn from Adrian Henry F Barkley Rasharkin and District.

Foyle Valley Combine Gowran Park YB 39 sent 514 -

T Bradley (Foyle) 1030.347, F Ramsay (Maiden City) 1025.356, P Hegarty (dandd) 1025.189, H McNulty (Foyle) 1015.520, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1000.642, P McLaughlin (Maiden City) 999.060, M and J McDaid (dandd) 998.778, E McGettigan (Strabane) 994.010, T Ferguson (Strabane) 985.668, N McGavigan (Strabane) 979.798, L Flannigan and Son (L/d) 957.602, T Bradley (Foyle) 946.667, A McCrudden (dandd) 936.506, T Ferguson (Strabane) 932.778, D Canning (dandd) 930.381, M Rabbett Snr (a/e) 929.653, P Hegarty (dandd) 927.988, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 927.805, F Ramsay (m/c) 927.804, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 927.457.

City of Derry Federation Gowran Park – T Bradley Foyle 1030, F Ramsey Maiden City 1025, P Hegarty Derry and Dist 1025, H McNulty Foyle 1015, P Maxwell Jun Foyle 1000, P McLaughlin Maiden City 999, M and J McDaid Derry and Dist 998, L Flanagan and Son Londonderry 957, T Bradley Foyle 946, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 936.

