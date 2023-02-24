Webinar to offer free lambing and surplus lamb rearing tips
Sheep producers keen to kickstart the 2023 lambing season with a topical husbandry refresher, as well as gain some practical surplus lamb rearing tips, can now register for a free advisory webinar.
The webinar will be held next Tuesday (28 February) at 12.15pm.
The one-hour interactive online training session, organised by Lamlac ewe milk replacer manufacturer Volac, will feature four expert speakers and a live link directly from the lambing shed on a 400-ewe farm in Essex.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Volac Business Manager, JP Harkin, said much of the content to be discussed during this webinar “will resonate with many Irish sheep farmers too”.
Special guest, vet Rheinault (Reg) Jones, will discuss the factors affecting ewe colostrum production and what the newborn lamb needs from this liquid gold. The webinar will cover practical lambing tips, looking after the newborn lamb and the latest research into high-quality pre-weaning nutrition for any lambs reared off the ewe. All the speakers will be available for questions.
Interested farmers can register for this free webinar here.
Advertisement
Advertisement