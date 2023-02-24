The one-hour interactive online training session, organised by Lamlac ewe milk replacer manufacturer Volac, will feature four expert speakers and a live link directly from the lambing shed on a 400-ewe farm in Essex .

Volac Business Manager, JP Harkin, said much of the content to be discussed during this webinar “will resonate with many Irish sheep farmers too”.

Special guest, vet Rheinault (Reg) Jones, will discuss the factors affecting ewe colostrum production and what the newborn lamb needs from this liquid gold. The webinar will cover practical lambing tips, looking after the newborn lamb and the latest research into high-quality pre-weaning nutrition for any lambs reared off the ewe. All the speakers will be available for questions.