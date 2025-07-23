‘Wee club with the big heart’ celebrates its 50th anniversary year

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club was formed in 1975 following a chance meeting between the late Bob Dowey and the late Hugh Grant, whilst Bob was getting his steam engine up and raring to go after it had been completely restored.

This led to Bob asking Hugh to grow a field of corn for a days threshing.

One thing led to another and as Hugh was teaching Corkly Pipe Band at the time and mentioned to them what Bob and himself were planning, members thought it would be an opportunity to raise much needed funds for the band. The band made the refreshments on the day and as was said “a serious” amount of money was raised. The rest as they say is history.

This year the “wee club with the big heart” is celebrating its 50th anniversary. No doubt none of the founders envisaged the club going so long.

Over the past 50 years the club has taken great pride in entertaining the public with a living history of how things used to be with vintage displays and threshing, in doing so they have raised in access of £100,000 for local charity. This year is no exception with the club once again raising funds for Dementia NI.

Annual Vintage rally will be held on Saturday 2nd August in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill.

A spokesperson for the club said: “All welcome, this is a great opportunity to view vintage and classic vehicles, a great selection of cars, tractors and commercials, machinery which will include an excellent display of stationery engines, also watch a threshing display. Music throughout the day, Lawnmower racing, food and ice cream on site.

“There will be a visit and some brilliant music from Corkly Pipe Band. Craigavon Gun Dog club will be in attendance with their gun dog show, for information on this contact Noel Doran, 07874880176.”

The harvest rally concludes the club’s 2025 events on Saturday 4th October, with the venue to be confirmed.

The spokesperson said: “We are hoping for a bumper year providing the weather plays ball and take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support over the years.”

Entry forms may downloaded from www.countyarmaghvintagevehicleclub.co.uk, www.aovc.co.uk or contact Janet 07519651736.