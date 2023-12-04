Week three of dressage league held at Lusk Equestrian
and live on Freeview channel 276
The results were as follows
Class 1 - Intro:1st Delilah Dillon, Poppy.Class 2 - Newcomers prelim:1st Helen Scott, June;2nd Jane Equus, Minnie the Minx;3rd Sharon Madine, Lear Lady.Class 3 - Prelim:1st Sarah Moore, Vinnie;2nd Katie Mckee, Bear;3rd Jayne Connolly, Tia.Class 4 - Novice:1st Aimee Webb, Nala;2nd Katie McKee, Bear;3rd Andrew Napier, Elsa;PC Walk/Trot:1st Grace Scott, Spruce;2nd Jess Thompson, Rose;3rd Ella Thompson, Jet.PC 70:1st Maeve Linehan, Rossco;2nd Harris Mathers, Sully;3rd William Steele, Scooby.PC 80 Grassroots:1st Lauren Madine, Lear Lady;2nd Anna Kearney, Miguel Angel;3rd Georgia Linehan, Karma.PC Novice:1st Liberty Molloy, Milo;2nd Alice Salters, Storm;3rd Alice Salters, Skippy.PC Intermediate:1st Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina;2nd Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty;3rd Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;4th Martha Mcmurray, Woodrow Rosewood.