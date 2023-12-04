News you can trust since 1963
Week three of dressage league held at Lusk Equestrian

Lusk Equestrian held the third week of their dressage league recently.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
The results were as follows

Class 1 - Intro:1st Delilah Dillon, Poppy.Class 2 - Newcomers prelim:1st Helen Scott, June;2nd Jane Equus, Minnie the Minx;3rd Sharon Madine, Lear Lady.Class 3 - Prelim:1st Sarah Moore, Vinnie;2nd Katie Mckee, Bear;3rd Jayne Connolly, Tia.Class 4 - Novice:1st Aimee Webb, Nala;2nd Katie McKee, Bear;3rd Andrew Napier, Elsa;PC Walk/Trot:1st Grace Scott, Spruce;2nd Jess Thompson, Rose;3rd Ella Thompson, Jet.PC 70:1st Maeve Linehan, Rossco;2nd Harris Mathers, Sully;3rd William Steele, Scooby.PC 80 Grassroots:1st Lauren Madine, Lear Lady;2nd Anna Kearney, Miguel Angel;3rd Georgia Linehan, Karma.PC Novice:1st Liberty Molloy, Milo;2nd Alice Salters, Storm;3rd Alice Salters, Skippy.PC Intermediate:1st Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina;2nd Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty;3rd Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;4th Martha Mcmurray, Woodrow Rosewood.

