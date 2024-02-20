Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision comes just a week after proposed changes were announced that such vehicles with a payload of one tonne or more would almost always be treated as cars for tax purposes, particularly for calculation of benefit in kind charges and capital allowances.

On 12 February, HMRC updated its Employment Income and Capital Allowances manuals to explain that, from 1 July 2024, most, if not all, double cab pick-ups would be treated as cars for tax purposes.

That updated guidance stated that: “this is because typically these vehicles are equally suited to convey passengers and goods and have no predominant suitability.”

Martyn Dobinson, a Partner at Saffery and a member of the firm’s Land and Rural Practice Group, commented: “This U-turn is a welcome move.

“For many farm and estate businesses these vehicles are workhorses of the business, and it is a relief that they will continue to be treated for tax purposes as goods vehicles rather than cars. It’s good that Government has listened to the farming sector and made this swift change of direction.”