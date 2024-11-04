Falkiner Bryson, often known as R.A.F Bryson passed away on 6 October 2024, in his 88th year.

He was very well known in the pedigree livestock world, particularly for breeding and exhibiting pedigree Suffolk Sheep.

Falkiner was the elder son of Robert and Elizabeth Bryson of Carrick House, Loughbrickland, being the third generation to farm at Carrick. As well as the pedigree sheep, there was a dairy herd, first of British Friesians and later Holsteins, as well as a pedigree beef cattle enterprise. In latter years, he had a small flock of Oxford Down sheep. He was the only breeder of Oxfords in Northern Ireland for many years, although he always found a good market for the ram lambs. In the 1980s he added a flock of Bluefaced Leicesters to the pedigree holding.

As a young man, Falkiner, competed successfully in many Young Farmers Club’ stock judging and Ulster Farmer’s Union grass and land management competitions. He bred pedigree Landrace pigs in the 1950s and exported pigs as far a field as Japan. He was also one of the first men to import pedigree Simmental and Charolais cattle to Northern Ireland. He had particular success in exporting his Simmental progeny to the United States in the early 1970s.

R.A.F. Bryson. (Pic supplied)

He met his future wife, Caroline (Carol) Robinson, through the YFC social events and they married in 1966. They had 4 children. Their first daughter died at birth in 1967. The following year twins, Caroline and Robert were born and Graham was born in 1971. Tragically, Carol predeceased Falkiner, as the result of a farm accident, in 2015.

Falkiner was well known for the Kildarton flock of pedigree Suffolk Sheep, establishing the flock in 1949, when he was only 12 years old.

He was an historian of the breed and the breeders, his knowledge stretched back to the formation of the Society in 1886. He knew the pedigrees of every stock ram that was of note in the breed from the 1950s right through to the late 1990s. He knew and recounted many stories about the great flock masters and their shepherds. The stories were plentiful and often very funny.

There were frequent visitors calling at the farm to see the flock, from all parts of the British Isles.

Over the years most awards open to Northern Ireland Branch members of the Suffolk Sheep Society have been won, including the Branch Flock competition on 2 occasions and the Premier Show and Sale on 4 occasions, most recently in 1996.

The flock has also won the Supreme Championship at Balmoral Show and at the Royal Dublin Show, on a number of occasions. The first championship was secured in Dublin in 1962. Falkiner was appointed to the judges’ panel of the Suffolk Sheep Society in 1964.

Females from the flock consistently did well; ewe lambs winning Northern Ireland Branch championships on numerous occasions. In the late 70s and early 80s the flock held the breed record price for a ewe lamb sold at any Suffolk Sheep Society sale in the UK and Ireland. It was humble money then compared with the thousands of pounds some of the females make now.

Falkiner travelled extensively, usually accompanied by Carol, judging Suffolk sheep and latterly Oxford Down sheep, at shows and sales, the length and breath of the British Isles.

He had a particular affection for the South of Ireland Branch of the Society. Carol and he enjoyed their frequent visits there enormously. He may still hold the record for consecutive years judging the sheep classes at Dundalk Show! The hospitality of the South of Ireland Branch members, was second to none and the yarns were told a plenty. It was during these visits that he established a life long friendship with the O’Keefe family of Annakisha, in Cork.

He was Northern Ireland Branch chairman on two occasions and was known for running a tight meeting. He was a stickler for meeting protocol and he had little tolerance for waffle.

He had two periods on the Suffolk Sheep Society’s Council, as the Northern Ireland representative and he was honoured with the Presidency of the Society in 1995. He enjoyed this year tremendously. After his period as President, he was presented with an honorary life membership of the Suffolk Sheep Society.

Falkiner’s health took a significant turn for the worse in 1997, from which he never fully recovered.

His health took a further decline in recent years but until very recently he continued to keep very much abreast of what was happening in the Society.

He was an armchair enthusiast of a number of sports, especially boxing and football. He also enjoyed music particularly folk singers such as Joan Baez.

He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Caroline, Robert and Graham, his son-in-law, Douglas, daughter-in-law, Nicola and his 8 grandchildren.