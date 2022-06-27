Well-known Welsh breeder announced as judge for Beltex National Show

Michael Owens, from the Glantre Flock in Wales, will cast his expert eye over the entries at Omagh Show.

Michael will be accompanied at the show by his wife Heulwen and is very much looking forward to the occasion.

Together with Heulwen and sons, Christopher and Andrew, Michael runs a very successful pure-bred Beltex flock, along with a substantial commercial flock on Glantre Farm in Pontisan, Llandysul.

Michael Owens will be the judge at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders' Club National Show being held at Omagh.

His commercial enterprise includes Beltex cross mule ewes and improved Welsh Cheviot ewes.

Michael commented: “In terms of pure-bred Beltex, we aim for around 120 lambs each year.”

So what are the qualities that he will be looking out for on the day of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club National Show?

Having won the Welsh Winter Fair with Beltex lambs on five different occasions, Michael is very much into commercial realities.

“At the end of the day, I personally want to produce sheep that the commercial farmers want,” he explained.

“I like shape, something that will take my eye with a smart head and good conformation, something I would buy myself.

“I also like my Beltex to be nimble and good on their legs.”

Having joined the Beltex Sheep Society back in 2003, Michael has fond memories of visiting the province and purchasing rams to help establish his own flock.

These were bought from Beltex breeder Brendan Arthurs of Portaferry more than a decade and a half ago.

“I’m very much looking forward to the show and seeing what’s on offer in 2022,” he added.

A total of 77 sheep have been entered in the various classes, which include ‘pairs’ and ‘group of three’.