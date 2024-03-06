Welsh Government plans 'threaten National Sheep Association ram sales'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held annually in Mid Wales, the two sales have a turnover of more than £2million and provide 200 part-time jobs for the local community.

NSA Wales and Border Executive Director, Jane Smith, said it has, over more than 45 years, “helped to radically improve the Welsh sheep breeding flock”.

The sales attract vendors and buyers from across the UK and beyond, providing top quality, veterinary inspected rams, within easy reach of Welsh buyers – 80% of the rams bought at the sales are destined to serve flocks in Powys, Wales.

This, in turn, continually and consistently improves the Welsh breeding flock, helping to maintain the vital PGI status of its lamb. The Welsh meat and meat products sector is worth £1.4 billion and vital to rural Wales in terms of the economy, culture and landscape.

Jane commented: “If all these proposed SFS regulations and rules are imposed on Welsh farming it could be catastrophic. This will hit not just farmers, but allied industries too and could lead to the demise of Welsh farming as we know it.”

The NSA Wales and Border ram sales play an important role in contributing to the business of several local auctioneers. Last year’s main sale at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells had a £2,050,929.88 turnover, while August’s early sale had a turnover of £104,786.98.

The NSA Wales & Border Main Sale typically attracts in the region of 3,500 entries from across more than 20 sheep breeds, selling across 16 rings.

Its significance was underlined when HRH Princess Royal attended the 40th anniversary sale in 2018, the Queen Mother having supported the sales from 1981 until the mid 1990s.

The NSA Wales and Border committee is extremely concerned that the Welsh Government’s current proposals set out in the SFS consultation means a projected reduction of 122,000 livestock units across Wales in the next five years.