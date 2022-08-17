Wessex machinery comes to the West

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron McFarland Machinery, based at 46 Tonnagh Road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone is pleased to have been appointed as a Wessex International dealer covering almost the entire range of Wessex equipment.

Having visited the Factory last year to see at first hand the brand and what it had to offer, Aaron referred to the attention to detail that the product had to offer. Aaron of course is the main Northern Ireland importer for the Westermann range of sweepers and scrapers as well as the sole importer for the Christie Petrol Post Driver and with this in mind he felt that the Wessex product would sit very nicely along side to compliment the range of equipment that he has to offer both to farmer, builder, cleaning contractors and of course the general public.

Being a stickler for detail the product was viewed during the factory visit with the thought process of, “If this thing breaks how easy is it to fix it”. Aaron said he always approaches sales with a strong mechanical and technical emphasis.

“I don’t want to sell an inferior product, I want quality and if it means paying more for it well then that’s a price worth paying,” he added.

Aaron is mainly focusing on using the Wessex brand as a “gap filler” in that the product covers tillage, grass topping, hedge trimming and forage feeding blending nicely alongside the local Fleming Agri range of equipment.

So what’s on offer, let’s firstly consider the Wessex rotary cultivator range with has three models within the range, an RC-120, 150 & 190 providing a working width of 1.2 metres, 1.5 metres and 1.9metres respectively.

Having already sold an RC190 model back in March this year. Aaron is very pleased with the build quality and finish on the product. The RC-190 model has 48 blades providing a very precise finish and seed bed with or without the use of a plough, the machine has a central gearbox with a heavy duty cross shaft transmitting drive into the oil immersed side gearbox which drives the main working rotor.

Aaron believes this machine represents good value for money for either a small or medium size farmer for general tillage or to reinstate ground after carrying out drainage work in fields.

Another Wessex product supplied by Aaron is the range of both flail and rotary blade mowers. These can be tractor PTO driven or self powered petrol engine models pulled by either Quad or mule.

The tractor drive flail mowers have four in the range offering 1.25, 1.45, 1.75 and 2.2 metre working widths while the quad range offers 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

One very unique feature of the trailed flail mower is that the wheel configuration can be changed from side to rear in less than five minutes with no tools required. This enables a very well balanced mower with the wheels on the side but then you need to get in very close to a fence or ditch the wheels can be swung round to the rear, a very clever system that doesn’t require tools in the field, working height is also easily adjusted. Engines are supplied from Briggs and Stratton ranging from 13 to 23 HP with the option of either recoil or electric start.

The AF range of flail mowers are in stock and available for pasture topping or for dense vegetation, 13, 18 or 21 Hp available.

One other product worth mentioning at this point are rotary head and finger bar head range of hedge trimmers for the compact or small tractor customer. Again these represent good value for money for the smaller farmer or landscaper. As previously stated, Aaron is using the Wessex brand as a “gap filler”. Wessex also provide a comprehensive range of brooms, log splitters and compact trailers, however for Aaron he is filling this area with brooms supplied by Plantmec, log splitters supplied by Tusk and compact trailers supplied by Fleming Agri - all three of which are Northern Ireland manufacturers.

Wessex have recently also made good progress in sales of the round bale feeder in Northern Ireland. This is covered very strongly by Robin and Craig McCullagh in Cookstown and for this reason Aaron intends to give McCullagh’s the run of it for this product as it is a very competitive market.

The Wessex brand has been offered to the Northern Irish people as a brand that you can depend on, from a dealer that you can trust, at a price that is affordable, in times that are uncertain.

Aaron would like to thank those customers who have already purchased Wessex machines from him this year with the same personal view that “people still buy people and the product just happens to come along with it”.

For a more detailed view of all the products supplied by Wessex please visit their website www.wessexintl.com

Contact Aaron McFarland Machinery, 46 Tonnagh road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone, BT78 2JJ Tel: 02882841159 Mob: 07485092744 after 6pm.

