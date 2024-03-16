What a weekend was had, Straid YFC welcome Avondale YFC to Co Antrim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend began by a round of competitive bowling between the two clubs followed by lunch.

Later on that day Straid YFC had two tours lined up.

One was at the well known Grassmen headquarters where members got to see many tractors and how all of the clothes were made, they then hopped onto the bus and headed to a poultry and beef farm where owner Sammy Moore showed them round his fantastic facilities.

First pub of pub golf at the Five Corners as part of Avondale YFC's exchange to Straid YFC. Picture: Straid YFC

To end the first day they headed to the local pub, Staffy’s in Ballyeaston then Straid YFC hosted a welcome night barbecue, everyone had a fabulous time.Saturday morning came and everyone was up and at it early to get a tour round Alan Ferguson’s robotic milking dairy farm. This was very interesting.

It wasn’t long after that all members had arrived the at the Five Corners for their first pub of 'pub Golf'.

Once they had their lunch they travelled all over Co Antrim stopping off in pubs until they arrived in Larne rugby club for a dance.Sadly, the weekend had to come to an end with the Avondale YFC members jetting off home early on Sunday morning.