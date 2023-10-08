Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The River Bush that pulses through the village has provided the water for the world’s oldest licensed distillery since 1608.

Within the ebb and flow of the river, salmon course on their way out to sea. The agri-food and bioscience institute have a monitoring station on the banks of the river where data is collated and stocks monitored. Their work has been recognised internationally for the contribution made to conserving the fish.

When I was growing up fishermen would often arrive at the door with a glistening sliver scaled salmon wrapped in newspaper. My mum would have poached it in her specially purchased fish kettle and it would have been adorned with cucumber “scales” and elaborately carved lily like lemons. This would all have occurred in the early eighties when embellishment was de rigeur. Nowadays when it comes to fish cooking, the simpler the better is the way to go.

The name Bushmills has global fame and recognition because of the whiskey that’s been distilled there for over 400 years. From Tokyo to Texas, bartenders know exactly what a bush on the rocks is. Mexican tequila producer Jose Cuervo took over the business in 2014 and are concentrating on making really good aged whiskeys with no gimmicky drinks. The back to basics approach is proving successful with their investment, ensuring the preservation of the “water of life” for future generations.

You’ll get a chance to taste Bushmills Whiskey at the festival and also the new Lir Whiskey from the people behind Glens of Antrim potatoes.

Taste Causeway, the local food network are hosting tastings in the Designerie shop on the main street where you can try this new whiskey, my new gin and have browse the wonderful work of local craftspeople and artisans. I’ve included a recipe for gin cured salmon and apple wafers that’ll I’ll be serving up.

At the festival award winning market, Naturally North Coast and Glens, will have stands on the main street selling everything from their own caramel sauces to local charcuterie, jams, breads and chutneys.

There’ll also be two cooking demo areas with local chefs, including myself. I’ve added a recipe for another one of the many dishes I’ll be cooking – whiskey cured duck breast with apple and elderberry ketchup with beetroot and a savoury granola.

Curing the duck really peps it up and the ketchup is a great way of preserving the last of the elderberries. The savoury granola adds a bit of crunch.