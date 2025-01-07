‘When You Know You Know’ campaign returns to highlight red meat as part of a healthy, balanced diet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has announced the return of its successful When You Know You Know campaign, set to reach over 81% of adults in Scotland when it launches on 6 January 2025.

Perfectly timed to align with New Year health resolutions, the campaign shines a spotlight on the role of Scotch beef, scotch lamb, and specially selected pork in a healthy, balanced diet, connecting with those on a mission to better nutrition and inspiring healthier choices with delicious recipes and nutritional insights.

With 86% of shoppers claiming to have at least one healthy eating priority, the campaign resonates strongly with consumers focused on making positive dietary changes.

In the next phase of the campaign, alongside our current TV ad, QMS will be collaborating with STV to share inspiring brand stories during prime-time TV ad breaks.

These special 60 second segments, featured during popular STV shows, allow advertisers to showcase their brands in engaging and unique ways.

For the QMS campaign, Aberdeen-based nutritionist and influencer, Scott Baptie, will connect with viewers through relatable stories.

He’ll offer practical ideas for nutritious midweek family dinners and for those looking for wholesome meals to fuel busy lives.

QMS will also use eye-catching billboards at Pure Gym and David Lloyd locations to reach fitness enthusiasts.

These ads will feature high-protein recipe ideas made with Scotch beef, scotch lamb, and specially selected pork.

Featuring dishes like the Scotch beef seared poke bowl and specially selected pork Pad Thai, the campaign emphasises great taste and the essential nutrients these meals provide, such as protein and vitamin B12, which are vital for normal body functions.

The campaign will also include a partnership with Bauer Radio across Scotland, and online articles in The Times and The Scottish Sun.

Billboards near shops, along with engaging content on social media, TikTok, and YouTube, will help spread the message widely which will also be supported with PR and influencer activity.

Emma Heath, director of marketing at Quality Meat Scotland, commented: “We’re pleased to build on the momentum of the When You Know You Know campaign which was launched in September and inspire more people to enjoy the benefits of Scotch beef, Scotch lamb and specially selected pork as part of a balanced diet.

“This campaign celebrates not just the exceptional taste and quality of these products but their ability to provide the nutrition we all need to thrive.”

Quality Meat Scotland has also launched the Get in the Know: Celebrating the Positives of Red Meat 2025 Toolkit - a comprehensive resource aimed at empowering stakeholders to effectively communicate the health benefits and sustainability of Scotland’s red meat.

The toolkit offers evidence-based insights into the socio-economic contributions of red meat and highlights the quality behind the Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork brands.

To learn more and access the toolkit, visit qmscotland.co.uk.

For more information about the campaign, visit makeitscotch.com and follow @makeitscotch on Facebook and Instagram