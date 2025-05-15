White's Oats celebrates two decades of success with Lulu taking its contract to £500,000

• Co Armagh based White’s Oats signs new contract with Qatar’s leading retailer Lulu Hypermarket. • The deal is expected to double turnover leading to a contract with an estimated annual value of approximately £500,000.

White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer, has marked a significant milestone in its Middle Eastern expansion signing a new deal which will see its business with leading Qatari retailer Lulu Hypermarkets grow to £500,000.

White’s Oats, Ireland largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer now has five lines listed with Lulu Hypermarket including its Quick & Oaty range, ActivOat High in Protein porridge pots and recently launch Toasted Oats Trip Chocolate, with additional products due to launch in the autumn.

Speaking on the new deal, Danielle Mc Bride, Marketing Manager, White’s Oats said “Lulu continues to emerge as a key international partner for White’s, playing a pivotal role in driving growth beyond Ireland and Great Britain in a partnership that now represents a significant focus on White’s export trade strategy.”

Pictured are Deborah Templeton, Sales and Marketing Coordinator and Colin Kiddell, Business Development for White's Oats at Lulu Headquarters in Qatar.

White’s are currently in Qatar as part of of a 23-member delegation in collaboration with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade to take part in the 13th annual British Food Festival which runs from today until Saturday [15th to 17th May] across Lulu hypermarkets.

Over the coming three days, White’s will promote its vast portfolio of oat-based products, including its traditional and organic oats, quick & oaty porridge pots, toasted oats and granolas to consumers and will showcase its latest new product development, its ActivOat Pots, Oaty Bars and Oat Caddys’, while celebrating the significant growth and investment the brand has achieved in Qatar over the past two decades.

Speaking as the event kicks-off, Danielle said: “This is our first time participating at the British Food Festival, and we are delighted to be here with our colleagues from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, showcasing both our Island’s rich food heritage and, commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable oats directly to consumers across the region.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting our brand and products at Lulu’s flagship store; offering consumers the opportunity to try our products and learn more about our brand and what we stand for. This store has strong footfall from Qatari citizens and expatriates, of which there continues to be demand for authentic British foods.”

Over the past two decades, White’s Oats has solidified its position as a trusted brand in Qatar, with products now available in major retailers including Carrefour, Monoprix, and Lulu and more recently Choitrams and Kibsons.

“Qatar’s dynamic retail landscape continues to present us with new opportunities to continue to expand our presence in this market and we look forward to continuing our successful partnerships as we move forward into the next phase of our growth.” Danielle continued.

You can visit White’s Oats at Lulu Hypermarket’s ‘Best of British’ Consumer Show from May 15 to 17.