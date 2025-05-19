White’s Oats celebrates two decades of success with Lulu taking its contract to £500,000

Deborah Templeton, Sales and Marketing Coordinator, and Colin Kiddell, Business Development for White's Oats, at Lulu Headquarters in Qatar.

WHITE’S Oats, the largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer on the island of Ireland, has marked a significant milestone in its Middle Eastern expansion with the signing of a new deal which will see its business with leading Qatari retailer Lulu Hypermarkets grow to £500,000.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Armagh-based company now has five lines listed with Lulu Hypermarket, including its Quick & Oaty range, ActivOat High in Protein porridge pots and recently launched Toasted Oats Trip Chocolate, with additional products due to launch in the autumn.

Speaking on the new deal, Danielle McBride, Marketing Manager, White’s Oats, said: “Lulu continues to emerge as a key international partner for White’s, playing a pivotal role in driving growth beyond Ireland and Great Britain in a partnership that now represents a significant focus on White’s export trade strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White’s were recently in Qatar as part of a 23-member delegation in collaboration with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade to take part in the 13th annual British Food Festival which ran from May 15-17 across Lulu hypermarkets.

White’s promoted its vast portfolio of oat-based products, including its traditional and organic oats, quick & oaty porridge pots, toasted oats and granolas to consumers and will showcase its latest new product development, its ActivOat Pots, Oaty Bars and Oat Caddys, while celebrating the significant growth and investment the brand has achieved in Qatar over the past two decades.

Speaking as the event kicks-off, Danielle said: “This is our first time participating at the British Food Festival, and we are delighted to be here with our colleagues from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, showcasing both our Islands rich food heritage and commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable oats directly to consumers across the region.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting our brand and products at Lulu’s flagship store; offering consumers the opportunity to try our products and learn more about our brand and what we stand for. This store has strong footfall from Qatari citizens and expatriates, of which there continues to be demand for authentic British foods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two decades White’s Oats has solidified its position as a trusted brand in Qatar, with products now available in major retailers, including Carrefour, Monoprix, and Lulu and more recently Choitrams and Kibsons.

“Qatar’s dynamic retail landscape continues to present us with new opportunities to continue to expand our presence in this market and we look forward to continuing our successful partnerships as we move forward into the next phase of our growth,” Danielle continued.

Lulu Hypermarket, the flagship brand of Lulu Group, operates over 240 stores across the Gulf Cooperation Council, Asia, and Africa, offering a wide range of products through various retail formats and a strong e-commerce presence. With interests in logistics, malls, and hospitality, Lulu continues to expand globally, highlighted by its 2024 IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.