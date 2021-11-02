Why not combine fixed-time AI and the use of sexed semen?

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, (right) on farm with Saintfield milk producer Dessie Rutherford

So is it asking too much to combine both technologies when breeding dairy heifers in the run up to Christmas that will be ready to calve down next autumn?

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story: “A number of recent trials have confirmed that it is feasible to combine fixed time AI with sexed semen.

“However, conceptions rates are maximised if heifers are in optimal health prior to the onset of a breeding programme.”

On farm results achieved here in Northern Ireland confirm that conception rates, using a combination of fixed time AI and sexed semen, can be increased by 20% if heifers are dosed with Liquid Gold Dairy three weeks prior to insemination.

Paul Elwood explained:“Liquid Gold Dairy is a unique trace mineral and vitamin drench, which acts to boost heifers’ immune status, inherent fertility and overall health levels.

“These are the key drivers that will combine to deliver optimal conception rates with these animals.”

And, of course, the need to achieve optimal fertility levels across all categories of autumn calving cows and heifers over the coming weeks is equally valid.

Saintfield dairy farmer Dessie Rutherford fully recognises the benefits to be gained from boosting animals’ trace mineral and vitamin levels prior to breeding.

This is particularly so, given his commitment to using sexed semen on maiden heifers, all young cows and selected older animals within the herd.

He explained:“The cows calve down predominantly during the autumn and winter period. It’s an approach that allows me to secure the winter price bonuses that are available. But, as well as that, the farm is well set up to facilitate winter milk production.

“Sexed semen is used to secure the replacement heifers that I need. And because it is used on a specific selection of the herd only, the fertility rates of the cows receiving a sexed straw must be very high. I have been using the Genus RMS technical service package for the past 12 months. And it is working well.

He continued:“It’s important that cows are in peak health, prior to insemination. This is why it is so important for me that trace element and vitamin levels are at optimal levels in all the cows and heifers prior to the start of the breeding season.”

Dessie milks 150 cows. The herd is currently averaging 8,500L at 4.1% butterfat and 3.2% protein. He takes three cuts of silage annually.

Dessie commented: “All the cows are milking well at the present time. To ensure their trace element and vitamin levels are at the required level at time of insemination, each animal is drenched with Liquid Gold Dairy three weeks before the start of the breeding season.”

Paul Elwood was a recent visitor to the Rutherford farm. He said: “Many conserved forages are also affected by high levels of soil contamination. All of this means that trace mineral and vitamin levels can be extremely low in the rations fed to pre-caving dairy cows.

“It is critically important for milk producers to manage their dry cows properly. Where autumn calvers are concerned, decisions taken over the next few weeks will have an impact on the performance of these animals throughout their subsequent lactation.”

Paul concluded: “Drenching freshly calved cows with Liquid Gold dairy will also help boost their subsequent fertility. Again, this reflects the critical role played by trace elements and vitamins in determining how quickly cows and heifers come back into calf.