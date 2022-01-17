Wildlife and animal welfare issues to feature on Crime NI tonight

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene of the tragedy on the Lough Fea Road

The fifth episode of the BBC 1 crime programme will air at 10.35pm.

This is a monthly crime appeals programme presented by journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald.

This month officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland discuss the details of live investigations, featuring CCTV footage and appealing to the public for help in solving crimes ranging from armed robbery to fraud.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today marks the commencement of the Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action. Chief Inspector Christian Bradley talks to Crime NI on the show tonight about the role of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and how dedicated officers are working with, and in support of, local communities.

There will also be an interview with the Police’s Specialist Wildlife Liaison Officer who discusses wildlife and animal welfare issues within Northern Ireland. Officers, investigating an incident of bird poisoning in a quarry in Armagh, will also be using this opportunity to appeal to the public for any information that may help with their investigation.

This episode is also due to be repeated on Tuesday 18th December at 11:15pm on BBC Two NI Northern Ireland. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer for one week following transmission.

Police are continuing to encourage the public to watch the show and are emphasising the importance of coming forward with information they may have on any of the appeals featured.

The programme appeals to viewers to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with the lead investigator of each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.

Endorsing the programme Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has said: “The Crime NI programme is a great opportunity to reach a significant percentage of the population who may have new information that could support our investigations.

“We also know that there may be reasons why people have not come forward to date, including fear and coercion, and so by working in partnership with Crimestoppers we can offer the reassurance of total anonymity in reporting.

“I want to thank anyone who watches the programme who has come forward with information to date that has aided our investigations.