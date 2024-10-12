Wildlife intervention needed to reduce TB in NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As deputy president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, I’ve been closely following the tuberculosis (TB) crisis in Northern Ireland.

TB is a persistent and devastating issue for our farmers, threatening not only the agricultural sector’s livelihoods, but also the health and welfare of livestock. Despite concerted efforts, Northern Ireland continues to face one of the highest rates of bovine TB in Europe. It’s evident that until we address the role of wildlife in spreading TB, we will struggle to make meaningful progress toward eradicating the disease.

Current situation

Bovine TB, caused by mycobacterium bovis, affects both cattle and wildlife, leading to severe economic and emotional burdens for farmers. Infected animals are culled, movement is restricted, and financial losses mount. In 2023, the TB herd incidence rate in Northern Ireland exceeded 10%, putting immense pressure on the agricultural industry. In the first half of 2024, we saw a 22.5% increase in TB reactor animals compared to the previous year, and projections suggest over 22,000 animals could test positive for TB by the year’s end. Without intervention, the situation may soon spiral out of control.

Despite heavy investment in testing, biosecurity measures, and compensation schemes, TB continues to spread. A significant factor in this crisis is the transmission of TB from wildlife to cattle, a key aspect that must be addressed if we are to control this disease effectively.

Wildlife’s role in TB transmission

Research shows that badgers are a significant reservoir for bovine TB in Northern Ireland. Like cattle, badgers can contract M. bovis and spread it through direct and indirect contact. While efforts to control TB in cattle are comprehensive, neglecting the wildlife element undermines these measures. Infected badgers can contaminate shared grazing areas and water sources, increasing transmission to livestock.

Data from DAERA’s badger surveillance program revealed that 21.3% of deceased badgers collected from Northern Ireland roadsides tested positive for TB. This high infection rate could have severe implications for wildlife-to-livestock transmission.

Great Britain has addressed similar challenges through wildlife intervention programs, including badger culling and vaccination, with varying degrees of success. Unfortunately, Northern Ireland has been slower to adopt such strategies. Given the escalating crisis, we can no longer afford delays. Immediate, targeted action is necessary to reduce wildlife’s role in TB transmission.

The case for wildlife intervention

For years, Northern Ireland’s farmers have carried the burden of TB control through rigorous testing and movement restrictions, often at great financial cost. However, these measures only address part of the problem. Badgers, acting as a reservoir for TB, perpetuate the cycle of infection, making it impossible to eliminate the disease entirely from cattle populations.

Beyond cattle, TB also causes significant suffering for infected badgers, leading to respiratory problems, weight loss, and death. Addressing the disease in wildlife not only protects livestock, but also benefits the broader ecosystem by reducing transmission throughout the environment.

To break the cycle, we need an integrated approach that includes wildlife intervention. This doesn’t mean eradicating badgers or solely relying on culling. A balanced strategy that combines badger vaccination in low-infection areas with targeted culling where TB levels are high, can significantly reduce infection rates. Countries that have implemented similar approaches have seen positive results, and there’s no reason Northern Ireland can’t achieve the same success.

Protecting both farmers and wildlife

Farmers do not wish to see wildlife destroyed. As stewards of the countryside, we understand the importance of biodiversity and have long worked to manage wildlife responsibly. However, TB is a public health issue, and we must balance wildlife welfare with the need to protect our cattle industry.

Responsible wildlife management, including targeted intervention, is essential for the health of our ecosystem. Badger vaccination programs provide a humane, effective solution for low-risk areas, while targeted culling may be necessary in regions where TB is rampant among badgers. These actions, combined with strict biosecurity measures and continued testing, offer a practical way forward.

A call for action

The farming community in Northern Ireland has shown remarkable resilience in the face of the TB crisis, but we can’t continue this fight alone. We need government support for well-funded, science-backed, wildlife intervention programs. Failure to act will only prolong the suffering of farmers, livestock, and wildlife alike.

We have the chance to make a real impact on TB levels across Northern Ireland. With a balanced, evidence-based, wildlife management strategy, we can protect our livestock, safeguard our rural economy, and ensure wildlife continues to thrive in harmony with farming. We cannot let this opportunity slip away.