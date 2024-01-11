Wilsons Auctions Announce 14 New Police Contracts and Joins National BlueLight Auction Framework

WILSONS Auctions, a leading provider in asset recovery and the largest independent auction company across the UK and Ireland, has secured contracts with 14 police forces nationwide to serve as their exclusive provider of auction services for seized goods.

The family-owned business, which was founded in Northern Ireland almost 90 years ago, manages a total of 40 police force contracts across England, Scotland, Wales and the Province, overseeing the collection, transportation, valuation, and sale of seized goods, a crucial role in the asset realisation process for law enforcement agencies.

This accomplishment is a testament to the auction company’s unwavering commitment, unrivalled expertise, and reliability in delivering asset management services to some of the largest public sector organisations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The 14 police forces that have recently signed up with Wilsons include East Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), operating in Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Kent, Essex, Cambridgeshire; Gloucestershire; Staffordshire; Merseyside; Avon & Somerset; Wiltshire; Police Service of Northern Ireland; and Durham.

Wilsons Auctions holds thousands of sales a year.

For years, Wilsons Auctions has demonstrated its expertise in managing seized goods, covering a diverse array of assets, including vehicles, jewellery, electronics, and more.

Its professional and dedicated team ensures the smooth execution of these critical contracts, upholding the highest standards of service and asset management.

Building upon this momentum, Wilsons Auctions is also thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious UK-wide BlueLight Framework.

Valued at £40,000,000, this framework is dedicated to the auction of vehicles, plant equipment, and various other items, serving the blue light services sector, which includes police forces and fire & rescue services.

The ‘Framework for the Provision of Auction and Disposal of End-of-Life Vehicles and Items' was awarded by BlueLight Commercial, an organisation established by the Home Office in 2020.

BlueLight Commercial is a membership-based company consisting of the 40 Police and Crime Commissioners of England and Wales, Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime, two Combined Authorities, College of Policing, Royal Gibraltar Police, Sovereign Base Areas Police (Cyprus), Civil Nuclear Constabulary, British Transport Police, Kent and Medway Town Fire Authority, PSNI, Ministry of Justice, Jersey Police Authority and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

These organisations operate with significant sized vehicle fleets and require a compliant and strategic route to market for vehicles that are no longer required or have reached the end of their life.

Wilsons Auctions will oversee the auction of emergency vehicles, plant and other items that are no longer required, such as police cars and fire engines.

Focusing on the auction aspect and handling highly sensitive assets, Wilsons Auctions offers a swift route to market, with an emphasis on efficient collections and a range of associated services, including the removal of liveries.

Peter Johnston, Group Operations Director at Wilsons Auctions, commented: "We are extremely proud of this business milestone. Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop asset management and realisation service, using innovation, experience, and expertise to maximise the revenue generated by the sale of seized assets whilst minimising the costs.

“For our strategy to be trusted by some of the largest law enforcement agencies across the UK is certainly very special. Wilsons Auctions takes great pride in facilitating the role we play in realising these important assets as well as the process in raising the money which ultimately goes straight back into the public purse.

"Items include government repossessed assets, proceeds of crime related assets, all of which are sold to the highest bidder at the fall of the gavel,” he concluded.

Mark Woods, Wilsons Auctions’ Government Contracts Manager, said: “Whether it's land and property, cars, plant and machinery, luxury goods, or anything else, the methodology of ensuring we understand the best way to sell the asset for the highest price, in the most efficient and effective way, is ever present.

"Becoming members of Vehicle Recycling and Anti-Counterfeiting Groups allows Wilsons Auctions to collaborate with multiple industry experts and provide a robust solution for any case. We look forward to getting to work on these new contracts and cementing further trust with these government agencies.”

Wilsons Auctions is the largest independent auction company across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, with over 85 years of experience in providing auction and asset management services to a wide range of clients, including government agencies, police forces, insolvency practitioners, and private individuals.

The company's dedication to providing a transparent, reliable, and compliant route to market for seized goods and surplus assets continues to drive their success, benefiting both the public sector and the community at large.