Wilsons Auctions announced as title sponsor for Ulster Region Showjumping Series

This significant sponsorship will add £3,000 to the overall series prize fund, totalling £10,000.

This year’s showjumping series, in association with Showjumping Ireland, will host 13 legs at venues across Northern Ireland, including National Balmoral from 7 - 10 July, and leading agricultural shows such as Omagh and Antrim.

The series culminates in the grand final at Kernan’s Equestrian Centre on 10 September.

Tori Dixon, Wilsons Auctions, pictured with County Down showjumper Emma McEntee

Featuring classes such as 90cm, 1m, 110cm, 120cm and 135 Grand Prix, the Ulster Region Series caters to a range of abilities, while highlighting some of the country’s top talent.

Horse and rider combinations will be looking to jump clear within the time allowed to win the valuable prizes, and that all important final.

Tori Dixon, Wilsons Auctions’ Marketing Manager, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Showjumping Ireland to support the Ulster Region series for 2022.

“I hope this support will promote a successful series for the Ulster Region team.

“With events scheduled across Northern Ireland, it will be an exciting summer of competitive action and I wish everyone the best of luck!”

Ulster Region National Competitions and Horse Committee representative, Michael Cave, added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Wilsons Auctions for their generous support for the 2022 competitions.

“This is hugely encouraging for all involved and will hopefully attract new interest.”

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland.

Holding over 3,100 auctions each year, Wilsons Auctions can auction every category of asset from cars and vans, plant and machinery to property and general goods.

It also has the expertise to deal with more luxurious goods including planes, yachts, gold bars, supercars, designer goods, prestigious watches and more recently expanding its offering to cryptocurrency.