Win a dun and white heifer in support of Cancer Focus NI
Cancer Focus NI are delighted to announce they are teaming up with The Belted Galloway Club of Ireland for a one off competition to win a year-old pedigree dun and white heifer, worth up to £2000, to help raise vital funds for the local charity.
This is an amazing opportunity to not only win a one off prize, but also a chance to help local cancer patients and their families across NI.
The draw will take place at the Belted Galloway Club of Ireland farm walk at Dessy Henry’s Gruige herd in county Antrim on Saturday 30th September 2023.
Tickets are priced at £15 for one, £25 for two or £50 for five.
Multiple entries are encouraged and the money raised will go towards supporting local cancer patients.
In the event the winner does not have access to a herd number, the animal can be sold at a local cattle market and the sale proceeds, less costs will be paid to the lucky winner.
You can enter online at https://cancerfocusni.org/event/win-a-heifer/