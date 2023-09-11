Watch more videos on Shots!

This is an amazing opportunity to not only win a one off prize, but also a chance to help local cancer patients and their families across NI.

The heifer has been sourced from an established, well-known Belted Galloway herd in Antrim.

The draw will take place at the Belted Galloway Club of Ireland farm walk at Dessy Henry’s Gruige herd in county Antrim on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Tickets are priced at £15 for one, £25 for two or £50 for five.

Multiple entries are encouraged and the money raised will go towards supporting local cancer patients.

In the event the winner does not have access to a herd number, the animal can be sold at a local cattle market and the sale proceeds, less costs will be paid to the lucky winner.