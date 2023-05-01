Win a shed or £20,000 with ABP and Rural Support at Balmoral Show

With over 115,000 visiting the show across the 4-day event it is set to be a busy few days.

ABP have always had a strong presence at Balmoral Show and this year they are using that presence to give back to the agri and rural communities. Instead of their usual marquee they are replacing it and erecting a 21.6m long x 15.2m wide x 4.4m high shed.

Throughout the four days of Balmoral, Rural Support will be selling tickets to win the shed or an alternative cash prize of £20,000. All proceeds will go to Rural Support’s Life Beyond programme which provides vital bereavement support to farm families. Whether a family member has a terminal diagnosis, has been incapacitated due to sickness or injury or where there has been death as a result of illness, farm accident, or suicide, the programme provides business and emotional support to the family members left behind.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support, George Mullan, ABP managing director and Victor Chestnutt, Life Beyond Steering Group memebr

Explaining the decision to replace its marquee with the donation of an agricultural building to charity, ABP managing director, George Mullan, who is also Life Beyond’s founding chairman said: “ABP is a strong supporter of Northern Ireland’s largest farming community event. We have a tradition of working with our charity partners to help them promote their causes; platform issues and hold successful stakeholder events with us at Balmoral.

“Our company has also been partnering with the bereavement support service Embrace Farm in Ireland for a number of years. In 2021 we were delighted to lend out support to set up a similar programme in Northern Ireland under the auspices of Rural Support. So, the donation of our entire stand to Rural Support to help raise funds for Life Beyond is a progression of that commitment.”

Commenting on ABP’s commitment to Life Beyond, chief executive of Rural Support, Veronica Morris said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this amazing shed raffle. It is a fantastic donation from ABP and we can’t thank them enough for their continued support of the programme over the last number of years.

“The money that is raised from this raffle will help bereaved farming families in Northern Ireland to manage their circumstances and their feelings at these times of immense pressure and distress.”

Tickets to enter this first-of-its-kind charity prize draw will be available each day of Balmoral Show on ABP stand no. B5 or Rural Support stand no B33a.

Terms and conditions can be found on Rural Support’s website www.ruralsupport.org.uk

