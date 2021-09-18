Win specialist farm training courses

The value of the prizes is £6000 (12 courses at £500 each).

Prizes are as follows

- 6 winners will be drawn for the Parklands Veterinary Ltd Fertility & AI Course

and

- 6 winners will be drawn for the Parklands Hoof Care/Lameness Course

For the chance to win simply answer the following questions:

Question 1

Can the Clarifide Plus® Dairy Wellness Profit Index be used to measure the potential of your herd in terms of fertility, health and production?

Yes/No

Question 2

If a cow bruises her sole, approximately how long does it take to wear the bruise off?

a) 6-8 days b) 6-8 weeks c) 6-8 months

Entries can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to Parklands Veterinary Ltd, 5 Old Moy Road, Dungannon, BT71 6PS