Win specialist farm training courses
Parklands Veterinary Ltd in conjunction with Farming Life are offering you the chance to win a place on one of Parkland’s specialist farm training skills courses.
The value of the prizes is £6000 (12 courses at £500 each).
Prizes are as follows
- 6 winners will be drawn for the Parklands Veterinary Ltd Fertility & AI Course
and
- 6 winners will be drawn for the Parklands Hoof Care/Lameness Course
For the chance to win simply answer the following questions:
Question 1
Can the Clarifide Plus® Dairy Wellness Profit Index be used to measure the potential of your herd in terms of fertility, health and production?
Yes/No
Question 2
If a cow bruises her sole, approximately how long does it take to wear the bruise off?
a) 6-8 days b) 6-8 weeks c) 6-8 months
Entries can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to Parklands Veterinary Ltd, 5 Old Moy Road, Dungannon, BT71 6PS
Closing date for entries is Friday 1st October (T & Cs apply)